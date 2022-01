DENVER (CBS SF) – NBA officials announced that Thursday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Nuggets in Denver has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. In a statement made hours before tipoff, the league said the Nuggets did not have the league-required eight available players to proceed. A makeup date was not immediately announced. The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/GrxtY2ZzjU — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 30, 2021 League officials did not specify which players have entered COVID-19 protocols. According to CBSSports.com, at least three Denver players, Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji entered protocols Thursday. The two teams previously...

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO