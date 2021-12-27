ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

University students showed unprecedented voter engagement in 2020, earned national recognition

The Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElection, what election? During the election that would elevate alumnus Joe Biden into the vice presidency, the Princeton Review named the University of Delaware one of the most politically apathetic campuses in the nation. Yet, high levels of voter engagement indicated 2020 brought a surge of student voters — leading the...

udreview.com

CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland Students Need To Show Negative COVID Test, Wear KN95 Masks To Class

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — When students return to the University of Maryland College Park campus for classes between Jan. 3 and 21, they will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their first in-person class and will have to wear KN95 masks in class amid a surge in cases, according to an email from President Darryll J. Pines and Jennifer King Rice, senior vice president and provost. “These measures are subject to change, depending on evolving COVID-19 conditions. Decisions about potential additional measures in advance of the spring semester will be made in early January,” they wrote. Normal campus operations will continue throughout January, and staff members are expected to maintain their work schedules. Flexible work arrangements, including telework, may be implemented and some classes will be online to reduce the number of people on campus, according to the email. They also asked all students, staff and faculty to get their booster shot.    
COLLEGE PARK, MD
chautauquatoday.com

Southwestern High School student receives State Senate recognition

A Southwestern High School senior who donates her Christmas gift money each year to help bring holiday cheer to U.S. troops stationed overseas has received a New York State Senate Certificate of Recognition. State Senator George Borrello made the presentation to Melissa DeVore of Jamestown on Wednesday. He noted that she began making Christmas donations five years ago, when she was in 8th grade. She donates the money her parents normally spend on her Christmas presents to the cause.
JAMESTOWN, NY
selmasun.com

Selma City Schools earns state recognition

Selma City Schools received recognition from the Alabama State Department of Education in honor of advancement to Tier 2 of the Alabama Performance Excellence Awards program. During their monthly board meeting, led by Board President Gov. Kay Ivey, State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey presented Team Selma with a resolution commending the district for taking strategic steps to achieve higher levels of excellence and accomplishments. Tier 2 is for organizations that have demonstrated sustained commitment to and application of performance excellence principles and practices.
ALABAMA STATE
wyrz.org

Avon Community School Corporation elementary school earns national honor for closing student academic achievement gap for two consecutive years

Avon, Ind. – Pine Tree Elementary School, one of six elementary schools in Avon Community School Corporation (ACSC), is one of two Indiana schools that have earned the National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished School award for the 2020-21 school year. Pine Tree is recognized by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators (NAESPA) for excellence in closing the achievement gap between student groups in a Title I school.
AVON, IN
Times News

Boyle earns student of the month honors

Meghan Boyle, a second-year kinesiology major from Summit Hill, has been named Student of the Month for November. The Student of the Month award recognizes students for accomplishments outside of the classroom for displaying civility, overcoming personal obstacles, dedication to the community through volunteerism, and much more. Boyle was nominated...
SUMMIT HILL, PA
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
Lima News

Virus closed schools, opened door to cheating

Teachers in our country have a lot on their plate. Whether you are a college professor or kindergarten teacher, the pressure to instill values and knowledge in students is not a task to be taken lightly. As an educator, I understand the importance of integrity in the classroom, and I...
EDUCATION
augie.edu

AU Student Earns National FFA Organization’s Highest Honor

Augustana student Jose Serna ‘24 was awarded the American National FFA Organization (FFA) degree in October — an honor earned by less than 1% of FFA members. The American FFA Degree is the organization’s highest honor, and was awarded to Serna at the National FFA Convention & Expo, held Oct. 27-30, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
AGRICULTURE
Virginia Mercury

Incorporate social-emotional learning into physical education in Virginia schools

By Lila Newberry The Virginia Department of Education says their recently developed equity-focused social-emotional learning standards are in place to “ensure every student in Virginia attends a school that maximizes their potential and prepares them for the future: academically, socially, and emotionally.” The development of SEL standards for Virginia schools is a step in the […] The post Incorporate social-emotional learning into physical education in Virginia schools appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

