5 Best Tequila Brands For Every Occasion

There are a few factors that we look for to evaluate a good string cheese brand. First, we look for good flavor. No one wants bad-tasting cheese (and yes, such a thing exists). Second, we look for texture. A good string cheese texture is not too rubbery and peels easily, because let's face it, we love to string our string cheese. Stringabiliy (yes we just made up that word) is a crucial determining factor in string cheese. If it doesn't string, then it's just cheese. Additionally, we want to avoid string cheese that is overly wet or slimy. You know what we are talking about here. Everyone's had the experience of opening up a string cheese package and the cheese is just too wet for your liking.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO