ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

5 Best Tequila Brands For Every Occasion

advancedmixology.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTequila has unique characters from the blue agave plant, and each spirit develops characters and notes as per its distillery. So, for you to experience these, it’s important to follow the maker's advice or the catadores. Catadores are tequila tasters who sample and grade each tequila and give recommendations. But you...

advancedmixology.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Cierto Tequila Named Best of Class at the 2021 Craft Distillers Spirit Competition

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2021-- The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was named Best of Class at the 2021 Craft Distillers Spirit Competition. Cierto was also honored with one (1) Double Gold medal, two (2) Gold medals, eight (8) Silver medals, and one (1) Bronze medal — far surpassing all other tequila brands at the 2021 Craft Distillers Spirit Competition. With these thirteen new medals, Cierto Tequila has now won four hundred and ninety-four (494) international medals and awards. Cierto Tequila is authentic, 100% natural “true” tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature Highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the “World’s Finest Tequila.”
DRINKS
artvoice.com

Best Cigar Humidor Brands

There is nothing classier than a high-quality cigar, matching style, flavor, and aroma. But, these can be an investment, and the higher the grade they come in, the more money you spend. Why would you spend a significant amount only for the cigars to go stale or dry?. A humidor...
LIFESTYLE
Aspen Times

Tequila for Christmas

When it comes to picking a spirit off the shelf to enjoy in a cocktail or neat, Aspen, both its residents and visitors, has an affinity for tequila. While I don’t have concrete scientific evidence to back this up, yet – I plan on doing a deep dive into this for a Bar Talk column some day soon – I do have plenty of anecdotal evidence, most of which I will also save for that future column, so stay tuned.
ASPEN, CO
InsideHook

The 20 Best Christmas Beers, And the Perfect Occasion for Each

Whether you’re celebrating with loved ones or trying to get yourself through a blue Christmas, you’ve probably got a reason to drink during the holidays. But it can’t always be eggnog or that fancy bottle of Scotch you’ve been saving for a special occasion. Sometimes — dare we say oftentimes — the situation calls for a beer.
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
mor-tv.com

The best loungewear brands to cozy up in

Viewing this on a mobile device? Click here for the best viewing experience. If we learned anything from spending a year cooped indoors, it's that you don't have to sacrifice comfort for style – these days, you can cozy up your wardrobe with fun loungewear you could practically live in. Ditch that pair of PJs that have weathered it all and invest in solid pieces that add a pop of color to your casual fits and find flattering cuts that make you look and feel good.
APPAREL
advancedmixology.com

World’s Best Cocktails In January 2022

When looking for a new cocktail experience, the world is filled with various types of drinks that it may be tough to determine where to start. Having said this, we are back again with 10 amazing drinks from well-known and up-and-coming bartenders worldwide. Also, don’t forget to check our December feature for more cocktail inspiration!
FOOD & DRINKS
vegoutmag.com

Best Vegan Cookie Dough Brands

From classic chocolate chip to gooey fudge brownie, there’s something for everyone to enjoy from these vegan and vegan-friendly brands!. We love a batch of warm, fresh-baked cookies, especially around the holidays, and we know you do too—which is why we’ve compiled a list of eight vegan cookie dough brands you can bake at home or eat straight from the tub, no cooking required!
FOOD & DRINKS
advancedmixology.com

6 Reasons Why You Should Finally Add Organic Tequila To Your Bar

When it comes to cocktails, sometimes we assume that the only options are bourbon, cola, or vodka and tonic. However, organic tequila is worth considering if you're searching for an exciting twist on your bar menu. Organic tequila is made without harmful chemicals and has a more robust character because...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distillery#Citrus Fruit#Cheese#Woody#Food Drink#Beverages#Extra A Ejo#Patron
247tempo.com

Best Independent Coffee Shop in Every State

When you find yourself with a hankering for an expertly-made cup of coffee, what’s your go-to? Do you carefully brew it yourself? Head to your local Starbucks? Grab a cheap cup from the nearest convenience store? If you’re like many of us, instead you head over to a local independent coffee shop, where the barista knows your name and regular order.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

10 best ports for a taste of the Portuguese wine: From vintage ruby to tawny

Few will remember 2021 as a vintage year, so perhaps we’d be forgiven for investigating places where vintage years have been celebrated – such as Portugal’s Douro Valley. For it’s here, in serried terraces that the grapes that go towards making one of the world’s greatest fortified wines, port, are grown.Vintage ruby ports, with their deep and rich fruit flavours, produced during a declared “vintage” year mature in the bottle and are often at their best and most mellow 20 years or so after bottling.Tawny ports, lighter in hue and slightly nuttier in flavour, are matured in oak casks for 10,...
DRINKS
Mashed

String Cheese Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

There are a few factors that we look for to evaluate a good string cheese brand. First, we look for good flavor. No one wants bad-tasting cheese (and yes, such a thing exists). Second, we look for texture. A good string cheese texture is not too rubbery and peels easily, because let's face it, we love to string our string cheese. Stringabiliy (yes we just made up that word) is a crucial determining factor in string cheese. If it doesn't string, then it's just cheese. Additionally, we want to avoid string cheese that is overly wet or slimy. You know what we are talking about here. Everyone's had the experience of opening up a string cheese package and the cheese is just too wet for your liking.
FOOD & DRINKS
InsideHook

The Best Tequila of 2021 Takes Its Cues from Scotch

When we visited El Tequileño’s distillery (and on-property tequila hotel Casa Salles) in early November, we were already familiar with the brand’s various and expansive portfolio, which runs the gamut from a mixto all the way through to a unique Reposado Rare which is matured in a large American Oak barrel called a pipón (featuring a whopping 25,000 liter capacity) for six years.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KFOR

Best gift for every type of grandma

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Grandparents can provide insight into our heritage and culture. They also can play vital roles in the lives of our families whether they live close or far away. Because they are so important, only the best will do for Grandma. Whether your grandmother loves to cook, read, craft or spend time outside, there’s a gift sure to put a smile on her face. If you are not sure what Grandma really likes, you can’t go wrong with our most versatile choice, the Pix-Star 10-Inch Wi-Fi Cloud Digital Picture Frame.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Strawberry Jelly Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Pop quiz! What's the difference between jam and jelly? Alright, we'll tell you: Jelly is made from strained fruit, while jam is made from mashed fruit. What about preserves, you say? Well, preserves are more similar to jam, but contain larger whole fruit pieces. Now that we have that straightened out, what do you typically use these fruit spreads for?
FOOD & DRINKS
Gear Patrol

The Best American Watch Brands

The watch scene in the United States, long a predictable and quiet market of watch lovers and buyers, is changing. That’s thanks in part to America’s own kind of volatility: a crucible of American watchmakers and small brands, rising and falling, growing and changing, duking it out for a whole new market of Americans who want to wear a watch made by an American company. The American Watch Renaissance is real. It’s also complicated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

The 13 Best Activewear Brands to Shop for 2022

If your 2022 resolutions include a shiny new fitness plan, the first step might be signing up for a gym membership or online class subscription service. The second step? Browsing all the beautiful workout clothes the fitness industry's most popular activewear brands have to offer, and treating yourself to a new fit (or two, or five).
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy