5 Best Tequila Brands For Every Occasion

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2021-- The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was named Best of Class at the 2021 Craft Distillers Spirit Competition. Cierto was also honored with one (1) Double Gold medal, two (2) Gold medals, eight (8) Silver medals, and one (1) Bronze medal — far surpassing all other tequila brands at the 2021 Craft Distillers Spirit Competition. With these thirteen new medals, Cierto Tequila has now won four hundred and ninety-four (494) international medals and awards. Cierto Tequila is authentic, 100% natural “true” tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature Highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the “World’s Finest Tequila.”
Comments / 0