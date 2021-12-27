ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Calgary Flames COVID update: only Dan Vladar remains in protocol

By Ryan Pike
flamesnation.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Calgary Flames headed into their holiday break, 20 players were in the league’s COVID-19 protocol. As of Sunday afternoon, there was only one remaining: Dan Vladar. From all accounts, Sunday’s practice was a fairly routine affair (albeit a short one by team standards). The biggest...

flamesnation.ca

Comments / 0

CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Calgary Flames Prospect Update: a mid-season NHLe progress report

It’s a quiet week for the hockey world, with the majority of the Calgary Flames’ prospects off due to the holidays or COVID-19 protocol stoppages. Either way, we figured it’s a good time to look at each player’s offensive contributions in the context of their NHLe (NHL equivalent) progression.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Four questions facing the Flames coming out of their pause

The Flames are finally back. After four days of practice, Calgary is set to return to action Thursday in Seattle. A lot has happened since their last game on Dec. 11, but here’s a refresher. The Flames have lost four straight. They’ve missed six games with a seventh coming up. And Calgary no longer sits on top of the Pacific, although they still own the division’s best points percentage.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Calgary Flames recall Dustin Wolf from Stockton (and make some other moves)

In advance of the Calgary Flames’ first game in three weeks, the club has summoned their top goaltending prospect. The Flames have recalled Dustin Wolf from the American Hockey League’s Stockton Heat as part of four roster moves prior to their game in Seattle. Here’s the rundown:
NHL
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

WATCH: Flames, Kraken trade three goals in 43 seconds late in third period

Talk about a wild ending. The Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken traded three goals in 43 seconds in the final minutes of regulation time on Thursday, with the Flames ultimately coming out ahead by a 6–4 score. With five minutes remaining in the third period, the Flames and Kraken...
NHL
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Flames Game Day 29: Let’s get Kraken! (8pm MT, SN West)

After sitting idle for 20 days, the Calgary Flames (15-7-6, 36 points) are finally back in action! They’re pitted against a new divisional rival as they face the Seattle Kraken (10-17-4, 24 points) for the very first time. It’s the second half of a back-to-back for the Kraken, as they hosted the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday evening and lost in overtime.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Beyond the Boxscore: Calgary Flames win thrilling first ever game against the Seattle Kraken

CF% – 60.67%, SCF% – 58.72%, HDCF% – 53.24%, xGF% – 58.74%. It’s a Team Game – Seattle had real trouble creating chances, but when they did get some, they were right in the crease. They got some good bounces and timely chances as they pushed Calgary back a little bit at a time. Calgary themselves just outplayed Seattle for longer and more consistent stretches and were the ones in true control of the game for the majority of it.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Two more Calgary Flames home dates postponed

The National Hockey League has made two more adjustment to the Calgary Flames schedule. Due to the attendance restrictions currently in place that cap capacity at 9,600 and prohibit food and beverage sales, the league has postponed Calgary’s Jan. 11 home game with the NY Islanders and their Jan. 15 game with Vegas.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

The top five Calgary Flames moments of 2021

For a variety of reasons, our annual countdown of the top five Flames moments was as difficult to come up with as I can remember. Much like it was around the world, 2021 was a messed up year for Calgary. For instance, their 56-game season was a nightmare and they had a COVID shutdown for almost three weeks in December. Nonetheless, we came up with five from the last calendar year, so let’s count ’em down! Happy New Year!
NHL
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL

