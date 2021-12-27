Lion Links: 12/27/21

Manchester United will attempt to get back to winning ways when they host Burnley on Thursday evening.The Red Devils were fairly dismal and lucky to escape with a point from their last match at relegation-threatened Newcastle, and now face the side just one point above the Magpies in the table.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United host BurnleyMatch postponements and dropped points at St. James’ Park left Ralf Rangnick and his side down in seventh, seven points off fourth-place Arsenal.Burnley have won just once all season in what has been a torrid campaign so far.Here’s everything...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO