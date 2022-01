Comparison of biosimilar Tigerase and Pulmozyme in long-term symptomatic therapy of patients with cystic fibrosis and severe pulmonary impairment (subgroup analysis of a Phase III randomized open-label clinical trial (NCT04468100)).

SGLT2 inhibition again took the spotlight in 2021, this time as an addition to the heart failure armamentarium and becoming part of clinical guidelines. This article, published Feb. 4, 2021, took a look at the mechanism of action of empagliflozin in a substudy from EMPIRE-HF (EMPIRE-HF Renal) in an effort to understand why these drugs are taking center stage in the treatment of not just diabetes, but HF and kidney disease as well. Click here to view the original article and earn CME/CE credit.

