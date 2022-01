Growth is the aspiration of nearly all companies. Shareholders look for it, CEOs hire for it and CMOs lead efforts to make it a financial reality. In a competitive marketplace, however, not all companies benefit from their growth initiatives. In the 27th Edition of The CMO Survey, 22% of companies reported negative growth, another 25% reported no growth, and only the remaining 53% reported positive growth. Those findings are deeply concerning in a market that favors transformation, speed and scale, and where digital savants and platform companies are experiencing soaring revenues and profitability at others’ expense.

