Angel Tree loaded with goodies for county children

The Salvation Army received 772 toys, books and gifts totaling $11,366.43 from the Angel Tree located at Walmart in Warsaw. This is the second year that Walmart has partnered with The Salvation Army in the United States to ensure that families in need are helped during the holidays. Envoy Ken Locke, administrator of the local center, met with management and staff who serve in the toy department to thank them for their support. “We appreciate everyone who purchased items to help children in need,” said Locke. “The generosity of folks in Kosciusko County never ceases to amaze me along with the support of Walmart at Christmas.”

WARSAW, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO