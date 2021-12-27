ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angel Tree loaded with goodies for county children

By Jim Langham on
bernewitness.com
 4 days ago

This year’s version of the United Way Angel...

bernewitness.com

Comments / 0

Newberry Observer

The family behind the Redeemer Angel Tree

NEWBERRY — When the holiday season comes along so does the spirit of giving; at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer that spirit comes via the Angel Tree and the Harshaw family. The Harshaw family has been leading the Angel Tree charge for about five years, after taking it...
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater Family Resource Center Angel Tree

Sweetwater County – For the first time in five years, the Sweetwater Family Resource Center was able to participate in the Salvation Army Angel Trees Program. Created by the Salvation Army in 1979, the Angel Tree program began as a way to bring Christmas to children whose parents had been incarcerated, but since then, it has evolved to bring Christmas to children in many different situations.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
WTOV 9

Salvation Army's Angel Tree program reaches its goal

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program, which provides new clothing or toys for children of needy families, reached its goal by helping out 800 families. Four-hundred, seventeen children were able to get gifts on Christmas morning because of the program. Distribution centers were located in...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawrence County United Way’s ‘Share The Warmth’ Drive Helps Hundreds

By: KDKA-TV News Staff LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) – Even with some more mild temperatures in the area as of late, some people still find themselves out in the cold. That’s what the United Way of Lawrence County sought to help with this year. Their annual “Share The Warmth” blanket drive collected 648 blankets in 2021. Those blankets will be sent to local charities to be passed out to those in need. Helping the United Way of Lawerence County in their efforts this year was students from Shenango School District, who sorted and packaged the blankets.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Lockhaven Express

Community steps up to fill needs for Angel Tree Campaign

LOCK HAVEN — It was a very special Christmas this year for all 287 children who were signed up for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Campaign, as every child was accounted for by members of the community. The Lock Haven Salvation Army on average has 250 to 300...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
News Now Warsaw

Walmart Supports Salvation Army Angel Tree

The Salvation Army received 772 toys, books and gifts totaling $11,366.43 from the Angel Tree located at Walmart in Warsaw. This is the second year that Walmart has partnered with The Salvation Army in the United States to ensure that families in need are helped during the holidays. Envoy Ken Locke, administrator of the local center, met with management and staff who serve in the toy department to thank them for their support. “We appreciate everyone who purchased items to help children in need,” said Locke. “The generosity of folks in Kosciusko County never ceases to amaze me along with the support of Walmart at Christmas.”
WARSAW, IN
Destin Log

Hurlburt Field Angel Tree wraps 1,000 gifts, benefits 98 families

HURLBURT FIELD — The 505th Command & Control Wing hosted #TeamHurlburt’s 2021 Angel Tree program, wrapping some 1,000 gifts for Team Hurlburt’s children. The program sponsored by the Hurlburt Field First Sergeants Group supports base families in need with donated holiday gifts. The First Sergeants Group selected the names for this year’s Angel Tree program.
HURLBURT FIELD, FL
mesabitribune.com

Red Dump Children Get Christmas Tree

--- It was nearing Christmas-tide: the children of the mining town of Red Dump were beginning to expect something more of their library than the mere handing out of the poem, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”. In the adjoining Catalog Room, the staff was also discussing the tree. Miss...
KIDS
wymt.com

“Angel Tree” goes up a second year in Downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second year in a row, Parents of Angels displayed its Angel Tree in Downtown Hazard Saturday. It was inspired by the other tree decorations on Main Street, set up by other organizations and businesses. “It’s just been a blessing to some many mothers and...
HAZARD, KY
discoverestevan.com

Angel Tree Giving Plenty Of Toys This Christmas

The local Angel Tree, which collects and gives out toys to children for Christmas, has had a great year of fundraising. In total, over 400 kids received toys from the Angel Tree, with enough toys to go around for some kids to receive two. That's according to organizer Charlotte Seeman,...
ADVOCACY
williamsonherald.com

Angel Tree gifts delight Hard Bargain residents in continuing tradition

Christmas comes a bit early to the Hard Bargain neighborhood in Franklin each year. . The week before Christmas, residents of the historic African American neighborhood in Franklin received gifts to place under the tree as part of the Hard Bargain Association’s long-standing Angel Tree ministry. The Hard Bargain neighborhood...
FRANKLIN, TN
calexicochronicle.com

PHOTOS: Angel Tree Event Blesses Calipatria, Niland Families

CALIPATRIA — The Salvation Army’s El Centro Corps gave out gifts to 100-plus families and more than 300 children and many seniors in the Calipatria and Niland area during their Christmastime annual “Angel Tree” assistance program. The gift and food boxes giveaway was held at the...
CALIPATRIA, CA
Bandera Bulletin

Angel program brings children joy

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Stanislaus’ Catholic Church brought Christmas happiness to underprivileged families in Bandera County. Forty-eight children in Bandera and twenty children in Lakehills will get a Christmas full of joy this year thanks to the Angel Tree Project sponsored by the Society. Parishioners...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
wabi.tv

Bangor Humane Society’s Angel Tree back in person for 2021

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As Christmas approaches, one local organization is hoping to find its way onto your holiday shopping list. The Bangor Humane Society is looking for donations to its Angel Tree program. In their lobby, you’ll find a Christmas tree. On it are tags with items the...
BANGOR, ME
bransontrilakesnews.com

The Salvation Army Branson hosts Angel Tree shopping event

On Thursday, Dec. 16, the Salvation Army Branson held its annual Angel Tree toy shopping event, at the Parish Hall at Lady of the Lakes Church. The event started at 9 a.m. and families who registered earlier could come shop the tables for gifts for their children. According to the...
BRANSON, MO
KNOE TV8

Salvation Army Angel Tree Toy Distribution

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Salvation Army of Monroe partnered with area Walmarts to distribute toys to kids Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, for the Angel Tree at St. Pashals Church in West Monroe. Donations from the area helped give 485 kids a Christmas morning to remember. Capt. Jerry Casey of The Salvation Army of Monroe was ecstatic about the community coming together.
MONROE, LA
WMDT.com

Giving back during Angel Tree Drive-Thru Distribution

SALISBURY, Md.- It felt like Christmas Day at the Salvation Army Lower Eastern Shore Tuesday as cars lined up to receive presents for the for the Angel Tree Drive-Thru Distribution event. “It makes me feel like what we are doing is making a difference, its helping families that need it...
SALISBURY, MD
Intelligencer

Kalkreuth Angel Trees Help Local Organizations

Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal has lent a hand to several organizations this holiday season with its angel trees. Kalkreuth has collected gifts for children throughout the region to distribute. Organizations helped this year include St. John’s Home for Children, Catholic Charities, Marshall County Girl Scouts and the Salvation Army Toys For Tots, which benefited from a toy collection at Kalkreuth’s Christmas party. Pictured are, from left, Kalkreuth Business Development Manager Josh Wack, Amy Pramesa of the St. John’s Home for Children, Kalkreuth HR Business Partner Payten Gibson and Kalkreuth Chairman John Kalkreuth. (Photo by Derek Redd)
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV

