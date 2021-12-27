Angel Tree loaded with goodies for county children

Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal has lent a hand to several organizations this holiday season with its angel trees. Kalkreuth has collected gifts for children throughout the region to distribute. Organizations helped this year include St. John’s Home for Children, Catholic Charities, Marshall County Girl Scouts and the Salvation Army Toys For Tots, which benefited from a toy collection at Kalkreuth’s Christmas party. Pictured are, from left, Kalkreuth Business Development Manager Josh Wack, Amy Pramesa of the St. John’s Home for Children, Kalkreuth HR Business Partner Payten Gibson and Kalkreuth Chairman John Kalkreuth. (Photo by Derek Redd)
Comments / 0