Here are 5 NEW WhatsApp features expected to launch on your phone in 2022

IT'S almost the new year and that means we're drawing closer to some new WhatsApp updates.

Here's five of the most anticipated WhatsApp features expected to drop in 2022.

Instagram Reels on WhatsApp

According to WhatsApp watchers WABetaInfo, the chatting platform could one day feature Instagram Reels.

It's thought that Reels would have a dedicated space on the WhatsApp app.

This could be part of Meta's plan to merge all the big social networking apps that it owns.

WhatsApp logout

WABetaInfo has also previously claimed that WhatsApp is working on a logout feature.

This feature would be in-keeping with the multi-device update as you could logout on one device but remain logged in on another.

It was spotted being tested in the beta version of WhatsApp.

The rumoured 'Read Later' feature will work a bit like Archived Chats.

You should be able to mark a chat as 'Read Later' so you don't have to receive notifications from it until you're ready.

Unlimited 'delete for everyone'

One common complaint about WhatsApp is that you only get a certain amount of time to delete a message in a chat for everyone.

After 68 minutes and 16 seconds, your message will be there forever and you can only delete it for yourself.

This could be set to change in the future though.

According to 91 mobiles, WhatsApp has tested leaving off a time limit for this feature and making it unlimited.

Hiding from specific contacts

You can currently hide the time you were last on WhatsApp but you can't hide it from specific contacts.

The company is said to be changing this so when you go to change your "Last Seen" settings you'll see an option for “My Contacts Except".

As with all rumours and features tested in beta, we can't be sure any of these exciting features will be rolled out to the masses until we get official word from WhatsApp.

