Travel

Virus Outbreak Holiday Travel

By David Zalubowski
news-shield.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Monday began with thousands...

www.news-shield.com

Sunderland Echo

Fewer travel to work following new virus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced new coronavirus restrictions following the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus – including advising those who can work from home to do so – from Monday, December 13. Google – which uses location data from phones and other personal devices to track...
WORLD
The Independent

Scale of UK aviation collapse revealed: one million fewer international flights due to Covid

Seven out of 10 international flights that started or ended in the UK were cancelled in 2021, compared with 2019, new data shows.As Covid-related travel restrictions continued to dampen demand for aviation, airlines have seen a 71 per cent collapse in the number of international departures since 2019.The aviation analyst Cirium says just 406,060 international flights served the UK in 2021, compared with 1,399,170 two years ago – a fall of almost one million.London Heathrow saw the most flights, with almost 79,000 in 2021 – though it handled fewer passengers this year than in 2020.In second place was London...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Center Square
KX News

Greece: No music allowed at New Year’s venues due to COVID

(AP) – Greece’s health minister said Wednesday that music will be banned at all commercial venues for New Year’s celebrations as part of new restrictions announced in response to a surge in COVID-19 infections fueled by the omicron variant. The restrictions, originally planned to take effect on Jan. 3, will start early Thursday after the daily number […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WITN

Health experts explain how to keep kids in school amid virus outbreaks

N.C. (WITN) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the risk of students catching the virus has risen as well. However, health experts have been exploring ways students can return to school safely. With just one week until many students in Eastern Carolina return to school, Duke health experts are...
news-shield.com

U.S. to Lift Travel Restrictions for Southern African Countries

MONDAY, Dec. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) – Starting Dec. 31, the United States will lift travel restrictions from eight countries in Southern Africa. The restrictions were first announced in late November in response to concerns about omicron, the new highly contagious variant of COVID-19. Omicron was spotted first in Southern Africa.
U.S. POLITICS
Lifestyle
Virus
Health
Travel
Public Health
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued, 8,040 Pints Affected

Those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an ice cream recall that impacts 8,040 pints of product in the Southeast. Certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association are affected, per the FDA. In this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

Amazon employee who was denied sick leave dies at work the same day

According to reports, two workers at an US Amazon facility tragically passed away. One of them suffered a fatal stroke shortly after his request to go home was denied. Both died just hours apart on November 28 and 29. Despite the loss, other employees at the warehouse in Alabama were instructed to continue their work like any other day, revealed co-workers while speaking to workers’ rights organization More Perfect Union.
ECONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
deseret.com

A ‘very strange’ omicron variant symptom has emerged

A strange omicron variant symptom has emerged as COVID-19 has continued to spread across the country. Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical correspondent, told the “Today” show that one of the most common COVID-19 symptoms — loss of taste and smell — has not been common among omicron variant patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH

