The year 2021 was a challenging one and a disappointing year for profit-seeking precious metal investors. Silver and gold have churned through a relatively difficult year. COMEX gold began 2021 at $1906. As of now it’s trading at $1790. That’s a drop of $116 or about 6%. COMEX silver is even worse. After beginning the year at $26.50, it’s currently trading near $22.50 for a loss of about 15%. On the flip-side, for those few of us looking to accumulate silver and gold as the ultimate insurance against runaway inflation, it has been an unexpected bonus.

