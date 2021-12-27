ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jean-Marc Vallée, ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ Director, Dead at 58

By Mark Peikert
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: Sources at Deadline report that a heart attack was the likely cause of death of 58-year-old filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée, likely on December 25 before being found the following morning. Earlier: Jean-Marc...

Page Six

Jean-Marc Vallée cause of death revealed

New details have emerged about “Dallas Buyers Club” filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée’s unexpected passing. The 58-year-old director is believed to have died from a heart attack at his cabin outside Quebec City over Christmas, sources told Deadline. The “Big Little Lies” filmmaker was prepping to host guests...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Jean-Marc Vallée's Cause Of Death Revealed As Hollywood Mourns The Unexpected Passing Of The Famed Director

Famed director Jean-Marc Vallée sadly passed away at age 58. And now a new report is shedding light on the Dallas Buyers Club filmmaker's unexpected passing. Vallée is believed to have died from a heart attack over the weekend, reported Deadline. The late director was at his cabin outside Quebec City, where he was prepping for the arrival of guests for the holidays. It is believed he suffered a fatal heart attack on Saturday, December 25, and was found dead the following morning.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern Among Those Remembering Jean-Marc Vallee: “Our Hearts Are Broken”

Stars took to social media on Monday to remember Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died unexpectedly at the age of 58 over the weekend. Vallée’s frequent collaborators Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, whom he directed in Wild and Big Little Lies, remembered the late helmer on Instagram. Witherspoon posted a short tribute on her Instagram stories before posting a more detailed tribute on Instagram later on Monday. “I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Guest Column: Denis Villeneuve Pays Tribute to “Untamable” Director Jean-Marc Vallee

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, Dune) pays homage to his compatriot and beloved competitor Jean-Marc Vallée (Dallas Buyers Club, Wild, Big Little Lies), who died this week at age 58. Jean-Marc Vallée loved truth. So I must start by setting the record straight.  I’m not Jean-Marc Vallée’s closest friend. We were competitive brothers fighting for the attention of our mother of all, the Holy Province of Quebec. Jean-Marc kept saying that he was older than me and that I should respect him. He was more fit than me. More sexy than me. He knew everything about music. He was a...
MUSIC
#Dallas Buyers Club#Big Little Lies#Quebec City#Hbo#Canadian
The Hollywood Reporter

Jean-Marc Vallee Family: Preliminary Coroner’s Report Shows Death Not Caused by “Intervention of Another Party, a Voluntary Act or a Known Disease”

Jean-Marc Vallée’s family has released a statement about the Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director’s death on Dec. 25 in Quebec. In it, they note that the coroner’s preliminary report, received by the family, doesn’t establish an exact cause but says his “death was not caused by the intervention of another party, a voluntary act, or a known disease.” Further analyses are underway. Vallée’s rep initially told The Hollywood Reporter that he died suddenly over the Christmas weekend of a suspected heart attack in his cabin near Quebec City, Canada. “Our father was a generous man, deeply human and who lived...
CELEBRITIES
