How Emily in Paris' Production Designer Brought the "Fantasy" of Paris to Life

While Emily in Paris is a show full of romance, incredible fashion, and gorgeous locations, one question has been lingering over fans’ heads since the show’s premiere in 2020; Just how old is Emily (Lily Collins)? Luckily, Season 2 clarifies the mystery behind the titular character’s age in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment. All the confusion surrounding Emily’s age came from Collins herself after an interview with British Vogue in 2020. “I don’t believe we’ve ever given her a specific ‘number’ for her age, but I believe that she’s pretty fresh out of college,” she said. “Maybe this is her first year after graduation. I want to say she’s like, 22-ish.” This threw fans for a loop, as Emily’s master’s degree, hometown boyfriend, and role as a social media executive implied that she was much closer to Collins’ actual age of 32. She justified her guess,

