Some say the holidays are for relaxing and catching up with loved ones, but in our household they’re for having fun with DIYing and renovating. If you’ve got a few hours to spare away from your day-to-day responsibilities this season, it might just be the perfect time to finally tackle all of those home improvement projects that have been at the top of your wish list. By now we should all know that nobody does DIY revamping quite like the creators on TikTok—so we turned to the platform for inspiration on what projects to take on during your downtime.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO