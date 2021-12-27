What’s Next After the Wiggle Trend? We Asked 9 Designers for Their Predictions

When some of the brightest stars in their fields join forces to overhaul a long-outdated system, it’s going to make noise. Case in point: Roni Bahar, WeWork’s former director of development; Bjarke Ingels, principal at his namesake multidisciplinary design firm; and Nick Chim, former head of Sidewalk’s Model Lab—experts in real estate, architecture, and tech, respectively—whose new start-up, Nabr, offers formerly unattainable sustainable luxury to the masses. And since raising a whopping $14 million in seed funding and an ambitious plan to deliver 100,000 stylish eco-conscious units globally, the trio has hit the ground running, to say the least. “We see ourselves as a development company that approaches real estate from a product standpoint,” Bahar notes. And that product is completely customizable from just about any angle.
