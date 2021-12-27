ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

What’s Next After the Wiggle Trend? We Asked 9 Designers for Their Predictions

By Sydney Gore
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Of all the shapes to see in 2021, no form dominated quite like the wiggle. Across product categories, wiggles and squiggles found their way into our homes and brought forth a burst of whimsical energy. Though we’ve been noticing the shape for decades (in the work of everyone from Alvar Aalto...

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Architectural Digest

These Are the 9 Color of the Year Picks that Companies Are Predicting Will Rule 2022

As announcements rolled out this past year, time and again the answer to the color of the year question was resoundingly and consistently a shade of pale, earthy green. Maybe it’s the soothing nature of the hue, or a continued appreciation for nature during the ongoing pandemic. Whatever the reason, brands were strikingly in unison on the shade that will define 2022. Of course, outliers existed (such as Pantone’s Very Peri), but they felt few and far between. Below, we’ve gathered a comprehensive rundown of the colors that companies like Behr, Sherwin-Williams, and more predict will rule the year to come.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Architectural Digest

Inside Peter Marino’s Architecture for Chanel—and His Newest Building in Miami

Hublot, Louis Vuitton, and Dior all feature among Peter Marino’s illustrious clients, but it’s his long-time partnership with Chanel that shapes much of his extensive fashion-oriented portfolio. (The architect has more than 200 Chanel projects under his belt.) The Architecture of Chanel, Marino’s oversized, richly illustrated new book with Phaidon, highlights 16 of the buildings born out of this alliance, from New York to Tokyo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Why the Fashion Set Is Going All-In on Designing for Home

Of all the reasons why a fashion label might extend their brand into home decor, especially given the sector’s popularity in the last two years, lack of imagination is not one of them. It’s more likely you’ll find that many new collections are rooted in longstanding concepts and deeper sentiments that predate the pandemic by a long shot. However, it took closing shop for these brands to finally get the bandwidth and emotional space required to pivot and restructure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Architectural Digest

Top Gift Ideas for 2021, According to Designers

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re still searching for thoughtful gift ideas for staff or clients, you aren’t alone. And who better to provide inspiration than fellow...
BROOKLYN, NY
Architectural Digest

Inside Christian Siriano’s New SoHo Atelier

To say Christian Siriano has had a busy year would be an understatement. The Project Runway star recently opened his first solo exhibition at SCAD Museum of Art, released the second edition of his book Dresses to Dream About, and announced a partnership with Pinterest TV. 2021 has also proven, however, that Siriano’s creativity will not be confined to a single category. In January he launched his own interior design firm, and just a few months later, he debuted a line of sculptural furnishings. It only makes sense, therefore, that the multi-hyphenate designer would seek a new showroom that, like him, could do it all.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

11 Black Paint Shades Interior Designers Use on Repeat

Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. When it comes to selecting a neutral paint color that’s versatile enough to transcend time and trend, white seems like the obvious choice. But over the past few years, designers have been proposing an unexpected alternative: black. Don’t let its dark and dreary reputation fool you: Black paint has the same enduring versatility as its lighter counterparts—not to mention it can give a space a dramatic edge. And applied within the right layout, a few fresh coats can make a room appear bright, airy, and shockingly spacious, making it a great choice for kitchens, powder rooms, and anywhere else that could use a little oomph.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Gehry
Person
Alvar Aalto
Architectural Digest

Pantone Names Very Peri As Its 2022 Color of the Year

With 2022 now only weeks away, paint brands and prognosticators have already offered many an estimation of next year’s aesthetics. If most of them get their way, 2022 will find us all renewing our spirits and restoring our connection to nature via a sea of soft greens. But don’t tell that to Pantone. For 2022, one of (if not the) biggest names in color is eschewing green for a joyful mixture of red and blue: Pantone 17-3938, otherwise known as Very Peri.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Architectural Digest

Easily Ordering Your Own Bjarke Ingels–Designed Home Will Soon Be a Reality

When some of the brightest stars in their fields join forces to overhaul a long-outdated system, it’s going to make noise. Case in point: Roni Bahar, WeWork’s former director of development; Bjarke Ingels, principal at his namesake multidisciplinary design firm; and Nick Chim, former head of Sidewalk’s Model Lab—experts in real estate, architecture, and tech, respectively—whose new start-up, Nabr, offers formerly unattainable sustainable luxury to the masses. And since raising a whopping $14 million in seed funding and an ambitious plan to deliver 100,000 stylish eco-conscious units globally, the trio has hit the ground running, to say the least. “We see ourselves as a development company that approaches real estate from a product standpoint,” Bahar notes. And that product is completely customizable from just about any angle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
impressiveinteriordesign.com

The top 6 interior design trends we’ll be seeing a lot of in 2022

Homeowners planning a home remodel in 2022 must know about these six interior design trends!. Over the past two years, our homes suffered some major transformations. They’ve become offices, classrooms, restaurants, gyms, and pretty much adapted to be all sorts of environments for all activities we couldn’t go out to do.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

8 Interior Design Trends Pros Are Eager to Leave Behind in 2022

Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. Every year, AD PRO checks in with our network to get their predictions on the styles and interior design trends that will resonate in the year ahead. Perhaps even more telling is the reverse: the unflattering or overused—dare we say, even cheugy—design choices that pros would happily see disappear come the new year. Below, leading creatives candidly weigh in on the interior design trends they hope to leave behind in 2022.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture Design#Interior Design#Swedish#Biophilic Forms
vivaglammagazine.com

Don’t Know What’s Next? These Pinterest Trends Are Going To Rock In 2022

Pinterest has issued its yearly trends analysis, there are enough fashion ideas to keep you going in the coming year. Its social media network, which is really the go-to online platform for fashionistas looking for the hottest and best, combines style motivation with purchasing. As a result, it’s no wonder that they’re frequently the first to recognize when a trend is poised to become ubiquitous. Last year’s “Pinterest Trends” report was spot on (8 of 10 Pinterest projections came true in 2021).
BEAUTY & FASHION
T3.com

2022 trends: what's coming next for your favourite outdoor tech?

The main issue in the world of outdoor tech this past year has not just been the excitement of products themselves, but maintaining a sufficient amount of stock in the supply chain, as well as having all the component parts in the right place at the right time to construct the devices in the first place. Even the world’s biggest e-tailer has more often than not displayed the message 'stock expected soon'.
ELECTRONICS
thespruce.com

Designers' Favorite 2021 Trends They Hope Live on in 2022

As much as we enjoy using the new year as an opportunity to start fresh and welcome new trends into our living spaces, there are also many styles from 2021 that we're not willing to part with just yet. And it turns out we're not alone. There are plenty of designers who agree that some of this past year's best looks deserve to stick around into 2022 and beyond. We spoke with over 15 pros who shared the 2021 trends that they hope will continue to shine into the new year and beyond.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

What I’ve Learned About Painting a Fireplace Surround From My “Smurf Blue” Makeover

“Anticlimactic” is the word best describing the white mantle over the boring beige tile of my cookie-cutter fireplace surround. Designers often refer to the fireplace as the focal point of the living room, and here, this dud of a hearth was anything but. “While a white mantle can be a classic choice, it can feel a bit bland,” says Toronto interior designer Tiffany Leigh Piotrowski, principal of Tiffany Leigh Design, who recently repainted her own white mantle matte black. “In a lot of cases, they are created from inexpensive trim profiles and lack character and charm.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Architectural Digest

The Best Upgrades AD Editors Made in 2021

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We don’t have to tell you that 2021 was another tumultuous year full of ups and downs. In the spirit of new beginnings,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

4 of the Biggest Design Trends We Spotted in House Tours This Year

Trends are a common topic of discussion around here. After all, it’s fun to keep tabs on what’s on the rise in the design world, whether that’s the meteoric rise in popularity of #cottagecore or the slow and steady climb of wall murals. It helps to give context to what you see your favorite designers experimenting with on Instagram and TikTok—and daydreaming swaps for your own home can be fun, too.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Hollywood Reporter

The Season’s Best Coffee Table Books on Fashion, Design and Photography

What defines a stunning photo? Is it gorgeous architecture, seductive fashion editorials or a compelling celebrity portrait? The latest crop of coffee table books strives to answer those questions, offering up a wealth of exceptional images in a wide variety of genres. From never-before-seen vintage photos of Frank Sinatra to lust-worthy interior design and architecture showcases and dazzling images of coveted gemstones, some of the best coffee table books on fashion, design and photography offer irresistible choices for every taste and budget. Here’s a look at 10 of newest titles worth buying. The Stahl House: Case Study House #22, The Making of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Architectural Digest

Architectural Digest

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.

 https://www.architecturaldigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy