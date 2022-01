One of the core tenets of the Patriots dynasty was that they often played their best football late in the season, as the stakes grew higher. Between 2001 and 2018, the Patriots amassed a remarkable 70-16 record in December and January regular-season games, for an .814 win percentage that was the best in the NFL by a significant margin. The Steelers were next at .736, followed by the Packers at .686 and Eagles at .632. Seven times in those 18 seasons, the Patriots went undefeated in their final month(s).

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO