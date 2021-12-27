ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Clever’s 5 Best Tiny Spaces of 2021

By Zoë Sessums
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’ve featured so many incredible home tours on Clever this year. They’ve had cute pups, amazing storage solutions, spectacular backyards, and eye-catching paint jobs. It’s never easy to pick a favorite, so we decided to focus in those tiny spaces that wowed us in 2021. When it comes to furnishing, designing,...

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

One of the Best Closet Organizers Costs Less Than $6 at IKEA

A good closet organizer does more than just corral your clothes and clutter; the right design helps curate your most-loved items and can even bring a sense of calm to a chaotic morning routine. In the words of Elaine Welteroth on her own custom closet reno, “You have to systemize your styling situation to avoid the mania about dressing every day.”
SHOPPING
SPY

These Laminate Floor Cleaners Will Have Your House Shining in No Time

You don’t need to be obsessed with HGTV to realize that when it comes to indoor décor, wall-to-wall carpets are out. But not everyone can afford top-notch hardwood flooring, nor should they, considering the wear-and-tear that comes with pets, children and other life occurrences. Enter laminate floors — the stylish but affordable way to update your space. Whether you have preexisting laminate floors or you’re considering investing in them, there are a few rules to follow when it comes to maximizing their lifespan. Namely, sweep them regularly, protect them with a swanky (but affordable) area rug, and when vacuuming, use a...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Tiny Home#New Place#Italian#The New York Times
Apartment Therapy

This Shipping Container House Celebrates Materials That Are Typically Concealed

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Rob DePiazza, owner of Screen Arts, daughter Gisella DePiazza, and Bruno, 11-year-old Rat Terrier. Location: St. Augustine South, a mature subdivision located south of St. Augustine, Florida, the nation’s oldest city...
LIFESTYLE
homecrux.com

Ultimate Camper Teardrop Trailer Features Two Kitchens and a Cassette Toilet

It’s nice to have a camper hitched to your ride but the road fun may soon become burdensome if the choice of a camper is horrendous. I mean, let’s be honest here, how many camper trailers do you often come across that offer you a double kitchen, bathroom and a bedroom? I presumed none before Ultimate Toys announced the arrival of their towable camper dubbed ‘Ultimate Camper’ Teardrop trailer and shut my mouth forever.
CARS
The US Sun

Mum-of-21 shares incredible tour of their enormous home, including a library and the kids have their own bathroom

THE parents of 21 kids, Jared and Shelly Wallace have shown off their enormous home that leaves plenty of room for their large brood. Although one would expect with such a large family like the Wallaces's would struggle to make room for everyone, the popular YouTubers - who go by the name "Crazy Middles" boast a stunningly large house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
SHOPPING
dwell.com

Two Shipping Containers Form a Cozy Live/Work Cabin in Poland

In a community garden near Szelagowski Park in Poznan, Poland, architect Adam Wiercinski of Wiercinski Studio installed a shipping container home in a matter of a day. Portable Cabin, as it’s aptly named, is made up of two prefabricated units that were hauled to the site, where Wiercinski went about finishing the interiors. Then, he handed the home over to its owners, a pair of artists who have now been living in it for a year.
VISUAL ART
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Drab 2001 Dining Room Is Transformed by $550 DIY Built-Ins

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even when a space has everything going for it — great square footage, awesome light, solid finishes — it’s hard to make real use of it if it doesn’t actually fit the needs of the people who live there. Case in point: This dining room from DIYer Amanda Escoe’s 2001 home. When the family moved in, the dining room had a traditional look that didn’t quite vibe with their style, but the main issue was that it just wasn’t all that practical for the family.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Lifehacker

Why You Should Stop Using the Phrase 'Master Bedroom'

Fans of TV shows featuring house-hunting, flipping, flopping, or home improvement may have noticed a new term popping up in more recent episodes: “primary bedroom.” It’s also slowly becoming the norm in real estate descriptions, and even if the term is unfamiliar at first, context clues will tell you that “primary bedroom” can—and, we argue, should—be used in place of “master bedroom.” Here’s why it’s time to make the switch.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domaine

17 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas You Can Easily Recreate

If cabinets are the star of a kitchen, hardware is the unsung hero. Think about how many times a day you yank open the silverware drawer, or how often you pull the knob to your coffee mug cabinet. Those little drawer pulls and cabinet knobs do a lot of heavy lifting—both practically and aesthetically.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

This 250sqf tiny cabin modeled after lofty log cabins finds height with a pitched roof and floor-to-ceiling windows!

Road-Haus is a 250sqf tiny cabin scaled down from a larger model designed by Wheelhaus, a tiny home company committed to modular and eco-friendly design practices. Set on providing the kind of experience he had growing up in log cabins constructed by his father, ​​Jamie McKay developed Wheelhaus. More than a company that designs tiny homes, Wheelhaus remains committed to building modular log cabins with small carbon footprints that offer travelers and residents a true escape into the woods.
CARS
Apartment Therapy

8 Brilliant Small Kitchens from 2021 House Tours — and the Products That Make Them Great

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s easy to see why so many cities — often home to apartments with teeny tiny kitchens — have such great food delivery services. It can be tempting to order takeout when your space just doesn’t feel equipped for cooking. Luckily, there are some great hacks, tips, and products out there that can make even the smallest of kitchens look high-end and feel completely functional.
HOME & GARDEN
dwell.com

This Tiny Home’s Furniture Folds Into a Wall to Save Space

Casey Bryant, Jonathon Donnelly, and Jennifer McMaster of the Sydney architecture firm Trias recently unveiled a 215-square-foot prefab that’s packed with space-saving solutions. Built-in cabinetry, shelves, and drawers wrap the interior, and the home’s bed and dining table fold into the living room wall to free up floor space when they’re not in use.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

17 Organizing Products That Completely Cleared Our Clutter in 2021

As 2021 winds down, we’re thinking about the one thing that makes our New Year’s resolutions list every year: staying organized. Even in a small space — or sometimes especially in a small space — clutter can reign supreme. But when it comes to organizing, you don’t have to do it alone. There are tons of miracle storage solutions out there to help you create new storage space where there wasn’t any before, or reorganize that unruly junk drawer. So without further ado, here are our favorite organizing tools and gadgets from 2021. We hope they help you stay organized in the new year and that you have a little fun while you’re at it.
HOME & GARDEN
Architectural Digest

Architectural Digest

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.

 https://www.architecturaldigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy