ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Boris Johnson WON’T announce any more Covid restrictions after being briefed over Omicron spread today

By Jemma Carr
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40oZWC_0dWgCVQz00

BORIS Johnson WON'T announce anymore lockdown restrictions after being briefed over the Omicron spread today.

New Year's Eve celebrations have been saved by the PM as he was expected to speak to top advisors Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance about the spread of Omicron cases today, it is understood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6ddf_0dWgCVQz00
Boris Johnson WON'T announce anymore lockdown restrictions Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFkOM_0dWgCVQz00

Data on hospitalisations in London - ground zero for the latest highly transmissible variant - was also discussed in the internal meeting.

Their discussions follow a string of hugely positive studies which show that Omicron IS milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing the risk of hospitalisation is 50 to 70 per cent lower than with Delta.

Covid booster jabs protect against Omicron and offer the best chance to get through the pandemic, health officials have repeatedly said.

The Sun's Jabs Army campaign is helping get the vital extra vaccines in Brits' arms to ward off the need for any new restrictions.

And the monumental vaccine drive has acted in the PM's favour, as no new lockdown measures are set to be announced this afternoon, it is understood.

Mr Johnson has been reluctant to recall Parliament to rubber-stamp legally-binding lockdown restrictions such as the loathed Rule of Six.

But that does not rule out country-wide "guidance" which cannot be enforced by cops and does not need commons approval.

Tory MPs have urged caution in going beyond Plan B in England, with Conservative Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown calling for a "wait-and-see" approach to the impact of infections on hospital admissions.

On December 24 - the last day of data before the Christmas blackout - more than 122,000 people tested positive.

Hospital data on the Government dashboard has not been updated since December 20.

Sir Geoffrey said he hoped the Prime Minister would be "very cautious before introducing further measures" as he pushed for people to be able to "make their own decisions" when it came to taking precautions against infection.

Hopes that Mr Johnson will resist a circuit-break lockdown have been boosted by research which showed Omicron is milder than other strains.

Brits infected with the variant are around 50 per cent less likely to end up in hospital.

The research by Imperial College included 56,000 cases of Omicron and 269,000 cases of Delta and was taken from PCR tests from 1 to 14 December.

In other Covid-19 news:

  • Kids could be forced to work from home as gloomy school bosses "plan for the worst" due to Covid-related staff shortages;
  • A huge update on coronavirus figures is expected this afternoon with infections being released at 4pm, for the first time since Christmas Eve;
  • Weddings, funerals and births will not be restricted under Covid measures.

The team led by Professor Neil Ferguson - dubbed Prof Lockdown - found those testing positive with Omicron are 15 to 20 percent less likely to need hospital care.

And they are 40 to 45 per cent less likely to end up spending a night or more as an inpatient.

Half the level of severity means cases would have to rise twice as high to reach the same level of hospital admissions, compared with Delta.

In the meantime, real-world studies from South Africa - where Omicron was first detected - show people who catch the strain are 80 per cent less likely to be hospitalised than those infected with Delta.

And the economic impact of another shotgun lockdown could devastate Britain's already hard-hit hospitality industry.

Desperate publicans yesterday wrote to the PM and Chancellor Rishi Sunak urging against new lockdown measures.

The pair were warned a return to the rule of six, table service only or the closure of indoor hospitality would leave many on the brink of closure.

Christmas takings are already down around 40 per cent on pre-pandemic levels — and a bad New Year’s Eve could push many over the edge, pubs warned.

The letter, organised by the Campaign for Pubs and signed by publicans across the country, said: “We are on the brink — in many cases literally on the verge of being unable to carry on, of walking away and of going under.”

It partly blames the Government’s “confused messaging”.

UK Hospitality head Kate Nicholls said: “We urge the PM to stick to current plans.

"There is still much we don’t know about Omicron but we do know the economic and social hit lockdowns and restrictions have so caution is right.”

NEW YEAR SAVED

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have begun a Boxing Day crackdown in a bid to stop rising Covid cases.

The rule of six returned in Wales, with only half a dozen people allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants.

Two -etre social distancing is also required in public premises and offices, and nightclubs closed their doors ahead of New Year's Eve.

Meanwhile in Scotland, people are urged to keep one metre distance from one another.

Crowds are limited to 100 people standing indoors, 200 people sitting indoors and 500 people outdoors from Boxing Day.

Only three households can socialise at indoor and outdoor venues - including bars, restaurants, theatres, cinemas and gyms - with one metre social distancing enforced.

Table service is also making a comeback in places where alcohol is served.

And in Northern Ireland, nightclubs have shut, indoor standing events are banned and only three separate households are permitted to get together - with the Rule of Six returning to pubs, bars and restaurants.

The Prime Minister is unlikely to follow suit and put in place freedom-limiting restrictions himself, it is understood.

Although, concerns are heightened as England has previously followed after the devolved nations in introducing lockdown measures earlier in the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMrv6_0dWgCVQz00
Professor Chris Whitty, Mr Johnson and Sir Patrick Vallance had a meeting today Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37NhXm_0dWgCVQz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWamM_0dWgCVQz00
The booster programme has been going well, with vaccination centres jabbing through Christmas Credit: AFP

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Boris Johnson’s ‘Ex-Lover’ Has Gone Down a QAnon-Inspired Rabbit Hole

On the 21st of October, Jennifer Arcuri hosted a livestream via the encrypted messaging app Telegram to talk about Satanists in the UK government. The American entrepreneur, who rose to prominence in the UK over an alleged affair with Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London, announced that she’d had “a few requests to do some conspiracy discussions.”
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Patrick Vallance
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
Boris Johnson
loudersound.com

Queen’s Brian May calls for protests against “the arrogance, the ignorance, the dishonesty” of Boris Johnson’s government, after contracting Covid-19

Queen guitarist Brian May has contracted Covid-19, and called for protests against "the ineptitude, the arrogance, the ignorance, the deceptiveness, the dishonesty of this [UK] government led by Boris Johnson." In a series of posts on Instagram after testing positive for the virus, May reveals that he believes he contracted...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Nightclub#Alcohol#Jabs Army#Brits#Parliament
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Long Covid: 'I have to choose between walking and talking'

More than a million people in the UK are suffering from long Covid, with fears the number could rise due to the Omicron variant. Many patients say they only had a mild initial infection but it went on to ruin their health, social lives and finances. Jasmine Hayer, 32, was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sausage wars and food rotting in the fields: 14 impacts of Brexit from this year

Britain left the EU at the end of January 2020, but it was only at the start of 2021 that things started to change.Up until that point the UK had been in a transition period – with all EU rules still applying. The UK has now been cut loose from Brussels for a whole year: here are some of the effects Brexit has had.Food rotting in the fieldsThe end of free movement has made it harder for seasonal agricultural labourers to visit the UK, so many have cut it out of their schedule. British residents have shown little interest in...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Another new record reported for UK-wide coronavirus cases

A new record has been set for the daily number of coronavirus cases, as all four UK nations reported their figures for the first time since Christmas Eve.The UK Government said that a further 183,037 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Wednesday.The total includes reported figures for Northern Ireland covering a five-day period.But the 138,287 figure for England was also the highest recorded.It comes as Boris Johnson’s Government is scrambling to secure supplies of Covid-19 tests.The Prime Minister earlier urged people to get swabbed before enjoying New Year celebrations.Ministers acknowledged a worldwide supply...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tory anger as Boris Johnson delays decision on further Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson has sparked fury among Tory backbenchers by putting off a decision on new Covid restrictions in the festive period.The prime minister called a meeting of cabinet today, after scientists warned that fresh curbs are needed urgently to stem the rising tide of infections with the highly contagious Omicron variant.But Downing Street sources said there were “no plans” for a press conference today to make announcements on any changes.Influential Conservative backbencher Mark Harper, the chair of the Covid Recovery Group of lockdown-sceptic backbenchers, said that the continuing uncertainty was “unacceptable” at a time when families are trying to decide...
WORLD
The Independent

If we need more Covid restrictions, Boris Johnson must follow the scientific advice

In the current state of alarm about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, several assumptions need to be tested before they are dismissed. First, it has been claimed that the prime minister has been so weakened by the rebellion of 101 Conservative MPs on Tuesday that he dare not impose further restrictions, even if the scientists advise him to.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
288K+
Followers
3K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy