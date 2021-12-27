Qatar pledges $6mn for Gas for Gaza: press

Britain has tapped Qatar as an informal natural gas supplier of last resort in the face of soaring gas prices, The Independent has learned, after foreign secretary Liz Truss visited the Gulf nation in October.Pressure to ensure gas supply has mounted as prices have risen at record rates across the EU and UK. Pandemic production disruption, lack of UK storage capacity and slimmer stores in major EU economies have left many countries scrambling to top up supplies of natural gas this winter.Energy suppliers this week described soaring gas prices as a “national crisis” and industry estimates suggest that consumers...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO