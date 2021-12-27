ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qatar pledges $6mn for Gas for Gaza: press

Cover picture for the articleAn agreement sees Israeli gas powering Gaza’s lone power plant. An agreement reached between Qatar, the Palestinian Authority and the entity that manages the only power plant in the Gaza Strip could see Israeli gas replacing diesel fuel there, The...

AFP

Abbas to Putin: West Bank poised for 'explosion'

Israeli policies risk triggering an "explosion" in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said Thursday in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Palestinian state media said.  Abbas's conversation with Putin came with tensions rising in the West Bank. 
AFP

Iran announces new space launch during nuclear talks

Iran on Thursday said it has carried out a new space launch, sparking concern in Washington which said such moves show the need to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. Iran insists its space programme is for civilian and defence purposes only, and does not breach the nuclear deal or any other international agreement.
The Jewish Press

Hamas Taking Gaza Killed the 2-State Solution

Earlier this month, Israel postponed a large housing project in Atarot, north of Jerusalem, where a Jewish settlement once stood. The project aimed to provide up to 9,000 homes for the Haredi community. The move came after a conversation about the project between Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The Independent

Energy crisis: Britain leans on gas shipments from Qatar to ease supply squeeze

Britain has tapped Qatar as an informal natural gas supplier of last resort in the face of soaring gas prices, The Independent has learned, after foreign secretary Liz Truss visited the Gulf nation in October.Pressure to ensure gas supply has mounted as prices have risen at record rates across the EU and UK. Pandemic production disruption, lack of UK storage capacity and slimmer stores in major EU economies have left many countries scrambling to top up supplies of natural gas this winter.Energy suppliers this week described soaring gas prices as a “national crisis” and industry estimates suggest that consumers...
The Jewish Press

Qatar to Invest $60 Million in Israeli Gas Pipeline to Gaza

Qatar will invest some $60 million in a pipeline to bring Israeli natural gas into the Gaza Strip, the Gulf kingdom’s envoy to Gaza, Mohammad al-Emadi, announced on Sunday. A major Hamas backer, Qatar has pledged some $360 million for Gaza’s reconstruction following the Islamist terrorist group’s conflict with Israel in May.
naturalgasworld.com

European gas moderating slightly: press

New LNG supplies, milder weather, are helping keep a lid on prices. European natural gas prices fell December 27 for a fourth consecutive day, Bloomberg news agency reported, on the back of the expected arrival of new shipments of LNG from the US and milder weather. From record levels above...
naturalgasworld.com

No Gazprom booking on Yamal-Europe: press

The natural gas pipeline is exposed to regional geopolitical risk factors. The Reuters news service reported December 27 that Russian natural gas company Gazprom has yet to book additional capacity on the Yamal-Europe pipeline. European markets are seeing a supply-side crunch, though recent shipments of LNG from the US helped...
naturalgasworld.com

India's Gail hires new LNGC from Japan's NYK

Grace Emilia, the vessel that will be chartered, is equipped with a WinGD-made dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine. Japanese shipping company NYK has signed a multi-year time-charter contract with India’s Gail for an LNG carrier, it said on December 24. NYK and Gail held an online ceremony on December 20.
Foreign Policy

Why Israel Hates Gaza

On Nov. 24, the U.K. Home Office announced it had banned the Palestinian Islamist faction Hamas in its entirety under the country’s 2000 Terrorism Act. While Hamas’s military wing has been on London’s list of proscribed terror groups since 2001, British Home Secretary Priti Patel had pushed for a complete ban of the organization, noting it was no longer possible to differentiate between the faction’s political and military wing.
Shore News Network

First Omicron case detected in Gaza, Palestinians say

GAZA (Reuters) -The Palestinian health ministry said on Sunday it had identified the first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the Gaza Strip. The carrier is a Gaza resident who was infected within the coastal territory, ministry official Majdi Dhair told a news conference. Dhair said this meant the...
Daily Herald

2021 Notebook: The war in Gaza and the razing of AP's office

THE BACKGROUND: An 11-day war between Israel and Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group in May left over 260 Palestinians and 13 Israelis dead. It was the fourth war between the bitter enemies since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007, with fighting erupting after weeks of tensions and clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police in contested east Jerusalem.
crossroadstoday.com

A look at the billions of dollars in foreign aid to Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The international community has sent billions of dollars in aid to the Gaza Strip in recent years to provide relief to the more than 2 million Palestinians living in the isolated, Hamas-ruled territory. The aid is intended to ease the burden on civilians...
AFP

Thousands rally in Iraq to mark 2020 killing of Iran general

Thousands of supporters of an Iraqi alliance of armed groups Saturday marked the upcoming second anniversary of a US drone strike that killed a revered Iranian commander and his Iraqi lieutenant. Chanting "Death to America", the Hashed al-Shaabi loyalists filled a Baghdad square to honour Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, until his death on January 3, 2020. The night-time drone strike near Baghdad airport sent shock waves across the region and sparked fears that decades of arch enmity between Washington and regional Shiite power Tehran would escalate into direct military confrontation. "US terrorism has to end," read one sign at the rally by backers of the pro-Iranian Hashed, a Shiite former paramilitary alliance that has been integrated into Iraq's state security apparatus.
