If you follow my Instagram account CourtlinEatsIowa, then you know that I visited a TON of restaurants this year, both old and new!. Back in the fall of 2020, I made it my mission to visit a locally-owned restaurant for lunch every Friday. I noticed that I was constantly eating at the same places and I wanted to mix things up a little bit, but the main purpose was always to support as many local eateries that I could. The pandemic has not been kind to small businesses, so I wanted to do my part to help keep them open. By sharing photos of all my delicious meals on social media, I hope that I inspired a few others to do the same.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO