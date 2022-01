Lil Durk popped the question! The Chicago rapper asked his longtime girlfriend India Royale to marry him in Chicago, while on stage on Sunday. After Durk asked India to the center of the stage, he got down on one knee and asked to marry her. “I love you to death. You’ve been holding me down, you know what I’m saying, when I’m going through a lot,” he said after asking the crowd for silence. “Do you want to be my wife?”

