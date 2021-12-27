ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Shearer reminds Chelsea boss Tuchel: It was teams who voted against 5 subs

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle legend Alan Shearer has hit out at Premier League managers demanding a five substitution change. Shearer has argued that more substitutions favours bigger clubs with more talented squads....

www.tribalfootball.com

