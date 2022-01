OMEGA X have dropped the like version of their latest teaser for 'Love Me Like'. In the teaser video above, Sebin, Jehyun, Kevin, and Junghoon are ready to rock on a floating platform after Jaehan, Hangyeom, and Hyuk as well as Hwichan, Taedong, Xen, and Yechan. 'Love Me Like' is the group's second mini album dropping on January 5, 2022.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO