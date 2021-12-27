Getting Your BMW Ready for Winter

YOU CAME. YOU THAW. YOU CONQUERED. Get ready to thaw out those snow sculpting skills at the inaugural Snow Sculpture contest at Wakanda Park on Feb. 5, courtesy of the Menomonie Area Chamber & Visitor Center. Teams are invited to start sculpting at noon on Friday, Feb. 4, and have until 3pm on Feb. 5 to complete their creations. Only snow, ice, water, and colorants can be used. Bring your own tools, including snow removal equipment, buckets, ladders, and scaffolding. No power tools, please. Voting begins on Saturday, and winners will be selected by a judge panel. And snow what? This chill new event coincides with the Dunn County Historical Society’s Frost Fair, which will hit the Rassbach Heritage Museum from 11am-5pm on Feb. 5. Check out their winter-themed crafts, a chili cook-off, vintage baseball, the Quilts of the Pinery show and quilt raffle, and live music. Registration opens on Dec. 28.
