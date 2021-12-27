Getting Your BMW Ready for Winter

It can be magical to wake up and discover it snowed all night. That is, until you have to find your shovel and clear a pathway to your driveway. Luckily, thanks to Hanyang Robotics you may never have to do the arduous task again. That’s because the company has just introduced Snowbot S1, an autonomous snowblower that can clear a path through up to 12 inches of snow so you don’t have to. The Snowbot S1 works like any other snowblower with one key (and extremely appealing) difference—you don’t have to push it. Instead, all you need to do is set up...

