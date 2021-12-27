Morning Bulletin: Military Bowl Cancelled

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

ACC in Bowl Trouble

The ACC conference is now down three ACC teams as UVA, Miami and Boston College have pulled from bowl games due to COVID-19 concerns. The Fenway Bowl and Military Bowl have both been cancelled while the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is looking for a team to fill the spot.

Locked on Boston College: Bowl Game Cancelled

All of the previews and predictions for Monday's game between ECU and BC is for naught, as the Military Bowl has been cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak within the BC program. On today's show we look at the announcement, why ECU and their fans are completely out of line and how the ACC/NCAA needs to address this issue moving forward. Listen below!

Zay Flowers Returns to Boston College

Wide receiver runs it back for one more season

