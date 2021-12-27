ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Morning Bulletin: Military Bowl Cancelled

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 4 days ago

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

ACC in Bowl Trouble

The ACC conference is now down three ACC teams as UVA, Miami and Boston College have pulled from bowl games due to COVID-19 concerns. The Fenway Bowl and Military Bowl have both been cancelled while the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is looking for a team to fill the spot.

Locked on Boston College: Bowl Game Cancelled

All of the previews and predictions for Monday's game between ECU and BC is for naught, as the Military Bowl has been cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak within the BC program. On today's show we look at the announcement, why ECU and their fans are completely out of line and how the ACC/NCAA needs to address this issue moving forward. Listen below!

Zay Flowers Returns to Boston College

Wide receiver runs it back for one more season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEd3j_0dWg2ELj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FaTrh_0dWg2ELj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pHDUN_0dWg2ELj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cLCPb_0dWg2ELj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qi9BN_0dWg2ELj00

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
Boston, MA
Basketball
Boston, MA
College Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
College Sports
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Lima News

Rose Bowl opt outs produce questions for Buckeyes

Five questions created by the decision of four Ohio State starters not to play in the Rose Bowl:. Question No. 1: Is there any way to put a positive spin on Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Haskell Garrett not being in uniform in the Rose Bowl?. Answer: Not...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Bowl#Bowl Games#Sun Bowl#College Football#American Football#The Fenway Bowl#Ecu#Acc Ncaa#Boston College Wide#Bulletinbc
Larry Brown Sports

Reason UCLA withdrew from bowl game revealed

UCLA has drawn heavy criticism for pulling out of the Holiday Bowl just hours before the scheduled kickoff, and we now know the supposed reason for the decision. UCLA said in a statement that they were advised by medical staff that having players participate in the game would be “unsafe” based on COVID protocols. One source close to the situation told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times that the Bruins decided to back out after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the game. Other players supposedly would have been forced to play out of position, and UCLA felt that would leave those players at an increased risk of injury.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Detroit News

Detroit News predictions: Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Thursday’s Peach Bowl between Michigan State and Pittsburgh at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (7 p.m., ESPN/760). ► Matt Charboneau: Both teams will play without their best offensive player, but replacing a...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Boston College
FanSided

Vanderbilt fires back at Tennessee after Music City Bowl loss

The Vanderbilt Athletics Twitter account threw massive shade at Tennessee after their Music City Bowl loss to Purdue. The Tennessee Volunteers did not end 2021 the way they had envisioned. They had the chance to kick a walk-off field goal in regulation of the Music City Bowl, but it sailed wide right. Then, they looked to have scored a touchdown in overtime, but the referees called the play dead after running back Jaylen Wright appeared to have crossed the goal-line. The Purdue Boilermakers kicked a field goal on the very next possession of overtime to clinch the 48-45 victory.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Big Colts News

The Indianapolis Colts may not have control of the AFC South title race, but they’ll still make the playoffs if they win out. And they just got a big boost on offense in pursuit of that goal. On Thursday, Colts owner Jim Irsay revealed that wide receiver Parris Campbell...
NFL
The Spun

Bills Announce New Decision On WR Cole Beasley

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley missed his first game of the 2021 season after testing positive last week. But with new rules being implemented, he’s coming back a bit early. On Wednesday, the Bills announced that Beasley has been taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list. He’ll be joined in...
NFL
BCBulletin

BCBulletin

Boston, MA
223
Followers
901
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy