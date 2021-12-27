Bird flu kills thousands of cranes in Israel’s worst wildlife disaster

Big cats used as props for tourist selfies were found chained and malnourished, and monkeys and other animals were living in inhumane conditions in five popular Filipino zoos, investigators say.The animals, together with an orangutan, a bear and pythons, were said to be suffering in “filthy and barren” pens and video footage suggested they were showing signs of severe psychological stress.The creatures were among more than 100 kept in conditions that one scientist described as “utterly horrific”, alleging they amounted to “clear and obvious abuse”.Zoo chiefs, who say animals have died and are suffering because of a drop in tourism...

