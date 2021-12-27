ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Bird flu kills thousands of cranes in Israel’s worst wildlife disaster

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (Reuters) – An outbreak of avian flu has killed more than 5,000 migratory cranes in Israel, prompting authorities to declare a popular nature reserve off-limits to visitors and warn...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tigers, lions and monkeys found ‘chained, underweight and stressed’ in Philippines zoos

Big cats used as props for tourist selfies were found chained and malnourished, and monkeys and other animals were living in inhumane conditions in five popular Filipino zoos, investigators say.The animals, together with an orangutan, a bear and pythons, were said to be suffering in “filthy and barren” pens and video footage suggested they were showing signs of severe psychological stress.The creatures were among more than 100 kept in conditions that one scientist described as “utterly horrific”, alleging they amounted to “clear and obvious abuse”.Zoo chiefs, who say animals have died and are suffering because of a drop in tourism...
ANIMALS
TheDailyBeast

Massive New Bird Flu Outbreak Could Be 2022’s Deadly Pandemic

Israel’s National Security Council has assumed control of a massive bird flu outbreak in the Galilee, which scientists warn could become a “mass disaster” for humans. Over half a billion migrating birds pass through the area every year, heading for warm African winters or balmy European summers, making this a catastrophic location for a major bird flu outbreak—right at the nexus of global avian travel.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife#Bird Flu#Cranes#Avian Flu#Reuters#Israeli
healththoroughfare.com

Is A Bird Flu The New Global Danger? Thousands Of Migrating Cranes Dead

A large bird flu outbreak in the Galilee has been taken over by Israel’s National Security Council, which scientists say might turn into a “mass calamity” for people. Annually, nearly 500 million migratory birds travel across the area on their way to sunny African winters or pleasant European summers, rendering it a potentially disastrous location for a significant bird flu epidemic at the crossroads of global avian migration.
ANIMALS
BBC

Bird flu: Outbreak in Watlington is second in Norfolk

A second outbreak of bird flu has been found on commercial premises in Norfolk. The H5N1 virus was discovered in the Watlington area, near King's Lynn, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said. The virus is highly contagious and can destroy poultry flocks. Temporary control zones of...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Tequila fish returned to the wild in Mexico after being declared extinct

Tequila fish, which disappeared from the wild in 2003 due to pollution and the introduction of invasive species, has been successfully reintroduced in a river in Jalisco, Mexico, and is once again thriving in its natural habitat.A decades-long partnership between conservationists at the Chester Zoo and Michoacana University of Mexico enabled the reintroduction of the small freshwater fish to the Teuchitlan River earlier this year.In 1998, the project began when scientists at the Michocana University of Mexico’s Aquatic Biology Unit received five pairs of the fish from the Chester Zoo. These 10 fish established a new colony within the university’s...
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Israel to Suspend Bird Hunting Season Due to Avian Flu

Israel is in the midst of one of the worst outbreaks of the avian flu to ever hit the country. The country has culled over half a million chickens and recorded the deaths of about 5,000 migratory cranes in the Hula Nature Reserve, according to the New York Times. The Hula Nature reserve is a wetland in northern Israel that serves as a critical stopping point for cranes as they migrate south to Africa. The cranes have primarily been found dead in the water. Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg told The Times of Isreal that the outbreak is “the worst blow to wildlife in the country’s history.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phys.org

Rare leopard captured in northern Iraq

An endangered leopard captured in Iraq's mountainous north had its hind leg amputated on Friday following a trap-inflicted wound, an AFP photographer said. The Persian leopard, taken in a day earlier in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region near the border with Turkey, had injured two people, said Colonel Jamal Saado, head of the environmental protection police in Dohuk province.
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

The life-saving 'Mexican wave': Hundreds of thousands of fish in Mexico work together to produce waves to protect them from predatory birds, study finds

Working together in their hundreds of thousands, fish that live in sulphidic springs in Mexico — aptly enough — can produce a Mexican wave that protects against birds. This is the conclusion of researchers from the Leibniz-Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries in Germany who studied sulphur mollies in Teapa Municipality.
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Debilitating Human Parasite – Worms That Grow Up to 3 Feet Long in the Body – Transmitted via Dogs Eating Fish

Efforts to eradicate a human parasitic disease are being hampered by dogs eating infected fish, new research shows. Guinea worm disease is usually caught by drinking water containing water fleas that carry the parasite larvae. The worms mate and grow inside the body, and after 10-14 months the one-meter-long adult worm emerges, usually from the arms or legs, to shed its larvae back into water.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Turkey’s Erdogan shows bark and bite by targeting stray dogs in culture war

Faced with soaring inflation, sliding approval ratings, and scepticism by international partners, Turkey’s president has set upon an unusual new culprit: dogs, which have become a source of controversy and a political wedge issue in the polarised country.In a Christmas Day speech, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on city officials across Turkey to round up often beloved stray dogs, which are frequently allowed to roam free in public squares and streets, and demanded that so-called “white Turks” – shorthand for the country’s Europe-oriented secular elite – mind their pets."White Turks, take responsibility for your animals,” he said in the...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Man-Eaters: 3 Infamous Animals that Savagely Ate Humans

Although humans are the dominant species on the earth, our greater intellect does not protect us from being preyed upon by larger animals, known as man-eaters. Here are a few historical examples. A man-eater is a predatory animal that hunts humans as a pattern of behavior. This excludes scavenging corpses,...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy