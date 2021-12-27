How Long Do Lockdowns Keep People at Home?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As the holiday season is in full swing, many people are going on vacation. Keeping yourself and your home safe are top priorities while out of town. “If you're traveling and you're not going to be home for an extended period of time, make sure you understand your house will be empty. If you could have a trusted neighbor, family or close friend that you trust watch over your home to make sure everything looks okay,” Abilene Police Department Public Information Coordinator, Rick Tomlin, said.

