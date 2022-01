Oracle is a laggard in the cloud services business. Sadly, for Oracle investors, its $28.3 billion deal to acquire Cerner is not likely to boost its stock. That’s because the deal does not pass all four tests for successful acquisitions. While the electronic medical records business is large and profitable, the combined companies will not be significantly better off, the premium Oracle proposes to pay will fall short of the current value of the future cash flows the deal generates, and it is unclear whether Oracle will integrate Cerner successfully.

