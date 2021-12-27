ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Snap Counts: Lions-Falcons

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gxIyl_0dWg0U9h00

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 16 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Running backs

  • Jamaal Williams: (28) 42%
  • Craig Reynolds: (27) 40% -- 10 special teams snaps (43%)
  • Godwin Igwebuike: (10) 15% -- 15 special teams snaps (65%)
  • Jason Cabinda: (7) 10% -- Five special teams snaps (22%)

With the return of Jamaal Williams, the playing time of Craig Reynolds was decreased slightly. Last week, Reynolds played 65% of offensive snaps.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed postgame that losing fullback Jason Cabinda to injury significantly impacted the offense and was a costly injury.

Tight ends

  • Brock Wright: (49) 73% -- Eight special teams snaps (35%)
  • Shane Zylstra: (13) 19% -- Five special teams snaps (22%)

Wide receivers

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown: (59) 88% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)
  • Josh Reynolds: (53) 79%
  • Kalif Raymond: (46) 69% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)
  • Tom Kennedy: (21) 31% -- Five special teams snaps (22%)
  • KhaDarel Hodge: (8) 12% -- Eight special teams snaps (35%)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Falcons Claimed A Notable Quarterback On Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons have poached a notable quarterback from an NFC South rival. Just yesterday, the Carolina Panthers released reserve signal caller Matt Barkley in response to the return of Sam Darnold. On Wednesday, the Falcons claimed the veteran QB off waivers. Reports from yesterday indicated that the Panthers were...
NFL
AllLions

Look: Peach Bowl Brawl Video Is Going Viral

The Peach Bowl takes place annually in Atlanta, Ga. It has been a staple on the bowl calendar since 1968. Beginning in 1997, the Peach Bowl has been sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and is officially known as the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. On Thursday evening, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Boyle
Person
Kalif Raymond
AllLions

Lions Expect RB D'Andre Swift to Return against Seattle Seahawks

The Detroit Lions do not have any plans of shutting down running back D'Andre Swift for the final two weeks of the 2021 NFL season. Swift, 22, has missed the past four games due to a shoulder injury that was re-aggravated against the Chicago Bears. While he returned to practice...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Atlanta Falcons#Khadarel Hodge
AllLions

Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 17 Friday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions are likely traveling to Lumen Field to square off against the Seattle Seahawks with Tim Boyle under center. Head coach Dan Campbell expressed this week he was hoping to observe improvement from his backup quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons. While Boyle looked more comfortable in the Lions'...
NFL
AllLions

Odds Lions Defeat Seattle Seahawks

The Detroit Lions (2-12-1) head into Lumen Field for a Week 17 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (5-10), and actually have a chance to win. Really. I know it sounds odd, with Seattle being the home of the "12th Man" and such. However, Seattle is nowhere close to the Super...
NFL
AllLions

Should the Lions Re-Sign LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin?

Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin has emerged on to the scene in his fifth season as a pro. Reeves-Maybin, who entered the league in 2017 as a fourth-round draft pick of the Lions, was used almost exclusively as a special teams contributor until this year. In fact, the University of Tennessee product...
NFL
AllLions

Jared Goff 'Doubtful' to Play Week 17 against Seahawks

Detroit Lions starting quarterback Jared Goff may not have the opportunity to finish out the 2021 season on the football field. Since returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Detroit's 27-year-old signal-caller has been battling a nagging knee injury. Goff explained to reporters on Wednesday, “Yeah, I haven’t been able to be...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLions

Lions' 2021 All-Campbell Team

Back in 1984, John Madden took the advice of his best friend John Robinson, and created the "All-Madden" team. It represented a list of NFL players who Madden thought represented football and played the game the way he thought it should be played. So, in honor of the late Madden,...
NFL
AllLions

Amon-Ra St. Brown Named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

The Detroit Lions are seeing the rewards for selecting wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft (No. 112 overall). He was named Offensive Rookie of the Month for December due to his stellar play over the past 30 days. He secured 35 receptions...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

It’s widely believed that Aaron Rodgers is playing his final few games with the Green Bay Packers – whether they win the Super Bowl or not. But one ESPN analyst has a message for Rodgers as he seemingly plans his exit. On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Domonique...
NFL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy