Snap Counts: Lions-Falcons

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 16 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Running backs

Jamaal Williams: (28) 42%

Craig Reynolds: (27) 40% -- 10 special teams snaps (43%)

Godwin Igwebuike: (10) 15% -- 15 special teams snaps (65%)

Jason Cabinda: (7) 10% -- Five special teams snaps (22%)

With the return of Jamaal Williams, the playing time of Craig Reynolds was decreased slightly. Last week, Reynolds played 65% of offensive snaps.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed postgame that losing fullback Jason Cabinda to injury significantly impacted the offense and was a costly injury.

Tight ends

Brock Wright: (49) 73% -- Eight special teams snaps (35%)

Shane Zylstra: (13) 19% -- Five special teams snaps (22%)

Wide receivers