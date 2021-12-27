Snap Counts: Lions-Falcons
Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 16 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
Offense
Quarterbacks
- Tim Boyle: (67) 100%
Running backs
- Jamaal Williams: (28) 42%
- Craig Reynolds: (27) 40% -- 10 special teams snaps (43%)
- Godwin Igwebuike: (10) 15% -- 15 special teams snaps (65%)
- Jason Cabinda: (7) 10% -- Five special teams snaps (22%)
With the return of Jamaal Williams, the playing time of Craig Reynolds was decreased slightly. Last week, Reynolds played 65% of offensive snaps.
Head coach Dan Campbell expressed postgame that losing fullback Jason Cabinda to injury significantly impacted the offense and was a costly injury.
Tight ends
- Brock Wright: (49) 73% -- Eight special teams snaps (35%)
- Shane Zylstra: (13) 19% -- Five special teams snaps (22%)
Wide receivers
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: (59) 88% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)
- Josh Reynolds: (53) 79%
- Kalif Raymond: (46) 69% -- Two special teams snaps (9%)
- Tom Kennedy: (21) 31% -- Five special teams snaps (22%)
- KhaDarel Hodge: (8) 12% -- Eight special teams snaps (35%)
