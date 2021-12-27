Bird flu kills thousands of cranes in Israel’s worst wildlife disaster

Israel is in the midst of one of the worst outbreaks of the avian flu to ever hit the country. The country has culled over half a million chickens and recorded the deaths of about 5,000 migratory cranes in the Hula Nature Reserve, according to the New York Times. The Hula Nature reserve is a wetland in northern Israel that serves as a critical stopping point for cranes as they migrate south to Africa. The cranes have primarily been found dead in the water. Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg told The Times of Isreal that the outbreak is “the worst blow to wildlife in the country’s history.”

