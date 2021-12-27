ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Bird flu kills thousands of cranes in Israel’s worst wildlife disaster

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (Reuters) – An outbreak of avian flu has killed more than 5,000 migratory cranes in Israel, prompting authorities to declare a popular nature reserve off-limits to visitors and warn...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Is A Bird Flu The New Global Danger? Thousands Of Migrating Cranes Dead

A large bird flu outbreak in the Galilee has been taken over by Israel’s National Security Council, which scientists say might turn into a “mass calamity” for people. Annually, nearly 500 million migratory birds travel across the area on their way to sunny African winters or pleasant European summers, rendering it a potentially disastrous location for a significant bird flu epidemic at the crossroads of global avian migration.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Tequila fish returned to the wild in Mexico after being declared extinct

Tequila fish, which disappeared from the wild in 2003 due to pollution and the introduction of invasive species, has been successfully reintroduced in a river in Jalisco, Mexico, and is once again thriving in its natural habitat.A decades-long partnership between conservationists at the Chester Zoo and Michoacana University of Mexico enabled the reintroduction of the small freshwater fish to the Teuchitlan River earlier this year.In 1998, the project began when scientists at the Michocana University of Mexico’s Aquatic Biology Unit received five pairs of the fish from the Chester Zoo. These 10 fish established a new colony within the university’s...
ANIMALS
BBC

Israel tries to contain avian flu outbreak after 5,000 wild cranes die

Tens of thousands of turkeys are being destroyed in Israel, as it tries to contain a serious avian flu outbreak. More than 5,000 migratory cranes have already died at the Hula Nature Reserve, which Environment Minister Tamar Zandberg called "the worst blow to wildlife" in Israel's history. Local farmers were...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife#Bird Flu#Cranes#Avian Flu#Reuters#Israeli
Field & Stream

Israel to Suspend Bird Hunting Season Due to Avian Flu

Israel is in the midst of one of the worst outbreaks of the avian flu to ever hit the country. The country has culled over half a million chickens and recorded the deaths of about 5,000 migratory cranes in the Hula Nature Reserve, according to the New York Times. The Hula Nature reserve is a wetland in northern Israel that serves as a critical stopping point for cranes as they migrate south to Africa. The cranes have primarily been found dead in the water. Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg told The Times of Isreal that the outbreak is “the worst blow to wildlife in the country’s history.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Turkey’s Erdogan shows bark and bite by targeting stray dogs in culture war

Faced with soaring inflation, sliding approval ratings, and scepticism by international partners, Turkey’s president has set upon an unusual new culprit: dogs, which have become a source of controversy and a political wedge issue in the polarised country.In a Christmas Day speech, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on city officials across Turkey to round up often beloved stray dogs, which are frequently allowed to roam free in public squares and streets, and demanded that so-called “white Turks” – shorthand for the country’s Europe-oriented secular elite – mind their pets."White Turks, take responsibility for your animals,” he said in the...
ANIMALS
Washington Post

China’s pet lovers are losing patience with official failure to ban animal cruelty

Xiaoyang has to think for a minute to figure out how many dogs he is fostering. “Forty or 50 — something like that,” he eventually says. The stray rescue and re-homing operation he runs on a voluntary basis from his yard on the outskirts of Shenzhen, in southern China, requires a dawn-to-dusk schedule of walking, feeding and cleaning.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
AFP

Jaguar released in Argentina to help endangered species

A jaguar named Jatobazinho was released into a national park in Argentina Friday as part of a program to boost the numbers of this endangered species. This was the eighth jaguar freed this year into Ibera National Park but the first adult male, said the environmental group Rewilding Argentina, which is behind the project. Jatobazinho weighs about 90 kilos (200 pounds) and has brown fur peppered with black spots. He first appeared at a rural school in 2018 in Brazil, looking skinny and weak after crossing a river from Paraguay.
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Israel rejects 'alarm call' by Christian leaders in Jerusalem

Israel has rejected allegations from Church leaders that unnamed "fringe radical groups" are trying to drive Christians out of the Holy Land. The patriarchs and heads of churches in Jerusalem said authorities had failed to curb assaults against Christians and desecration of their sites. The Archbishop of Canterbury said the...
RELIGION
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Hit Secret Syrian Chemical Weapons Labs & Facilities

The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

4,100 Russians arrested trying to illegally enter US from Mexico this year

About 4,100 Russian nationals were stopped at the U.S. southern border in the 2021 fiscal year, up from fewer than 500 the year before in the 2020 fiscal year. Those 4,100 Russian nationals were among 1.7 million people that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents encountered at the border this past year, according to CBP data released last month and first reported by the Washington Examiner.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy