Eagles Planned How to Play Shows with Sick or Angry Members

2021 has given country music fans quite a few great songs...and a few that weren't too great. Each year, I do a little reflecting on the country music that we were introduced to over the past twelve months, and I share with you the best and worst country songs of that year. It goes without saying that when I put out these lists, people tend to get a little heated because they don't agree with what would have made the list. We will have a difference of opinion for sure, but that's the beauty of opinions...everyone has one...and that's why there are so many options in terms of music.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO