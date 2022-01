As you all know by now, AEW Dynamite will be moving to TBS next week and we’ve got a stacked lineup on tap. During this week’s New Year’s Smash themed episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that we’ll see Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page in a rematch for the AEW World Championship, as well as The Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO