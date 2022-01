This article was originally published on February 12. This is the story of a baseball team that was profitable in 2020. A year ago, that sentence wouldn’t have raised many eyebrows. But after an unprecedented season that saw the minor leagues not play a single game, a quarter of those teams lose their MLB affiliations, and the major leagues declare losses north of $1 billion, a baseball team in the black must be doing something right. But what really should make the rest of the sport sit up and take notes is the fact that the Savannah Bananas made money while defying pretty much every accepted axiom about what it takes to run a successful professional sports operation.

