UN Secretary General Throws Shade on Israel from Lebanon

Israel’s defence minister has approved what he called a slew of “confidence-building measures” after hosting Mahmoud Abbas in the Palestinian president’s first meeting inside Israel in a decade.Benny Gantz held the rare talks with Mr Abbas at his home in Tel Aviv, where they discussed security coordination between Israel and Abbas’s Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank.It marked the second meeting between the two leaders in six months and sparked faint hopes of some movement in the long-dead peace negotiations.Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh said that at Tuesday’s talks they discussed the “importance of creating a political...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 2 DAYS AGO