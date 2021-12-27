ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

UN Secretary General Throws Shade on Israel from Lebanon

By Paul Gherkin
The Jewish Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, visited Lebanon on December 20, 2021 to show support for the country as it continued fail on multiple fronts. Already floundering due to an economic crisis, Lebanon’s falling fortunes are being exacerbated by the pandemic since March 2020, the explosion in the port that...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Israel hits Syrian port for second time this month - Syrian army

AMMAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Israel launched an air strike on Syria's main port of Latakia on Tuesday in the second such attack this month, the Syrian army said, setting ablaze the container storage area where two port sources said Iran has been storing munitions. An Israeli military spokesperson declined...
MILITARY
The Independent

Israel’s Gantz hosts Palestinian leader Abbas to discuss ‘confidence-building’ measures

Israel’s defence minister has approved what he called a slew of “confidence-building measures” after hosting Mahmoud Abbas in the Palestinian president’s first meeting inside Israel in a decade.Benny Gantz held the rare talks with Mr Abbas at his home in Tel Aviv, where they discussed security coordination between Israel and Abbas’s Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank.It marked the second meeting between the two leaders in six months and sparked faint hopes of some movement in the long-dead peace negotiations.Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh said that at Tuesday’s talks they discussed the “importance of creating a political...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Syria denounces Israeli plans to double number of Golan settlers

BEIRUT, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Syria on Monday condemned Israeli plans to double within five years the number of Jewish settlers in the Golan Heights captured from Syria in 1967 as a "dangerous and unprecedented escalation", Syrian state media reported. Israel's cabinet approved a blueprint on Sunday to build some...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Hezbollah#Southern Lebanon#Lebanese#Unsg#Syrian#Palestinian Arabs#Coexistenc
The Associated Press

Israeli minister gets 24/7 guard, blames Jewish extremists

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s government minister for public security on Monday said he is now under round-the-clock protection after coming under threats from Jewish extremists. Omer Barlev also accused members of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s pro-settler Yemina party of contributing to the fraught atmosphere. Barlev sparked an...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Israel rejects 'alarm call' by Christian leaders in Jerusalem

Israel has rejected allegations from Church leaders that unnamed "fringe radical groups" are trying to drive Christians out of the Holy Land. The patriarchs and heads of churches in Jerusalem said authorities had failed to curb assaults against Christians and desecration of their sites. The Archbishop of Canterbury said the...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
United Nations
Cleveland Jewish News

Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad agree to step up terror attacks against Israel

The Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist groups agreed on a plan to increase cooperation and ramp up terrorist attacks, particularly in Judea and Samaria, during “a lengthy leadership meeting” on Saturday,” according to the Palestine Information Center. “The two movements agreed on a number of...
MIDDLE EAST
SFGate

UN chief warns Lebanon Cabinet paralysis may dampen support

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. chief warned Tuesday that the international community is unlikely to come forth with much-needed support for Lebanon amid its persistent government paralysis and as the country struggles through a “very dramatic” crisis. Antonio Guterres’ remarks came at the end of his three-day...
WORLD
The Associated Press

UN leader says more aid needed for crisis-hit Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday the international community has not done enough to support Lebanon, grappling with a dire economic crisis and home to over 1 million Syrian refugees. The UN leader urged more support at the start of a three-day visit to the small Mediterranean country.
WORLD
UN News Centre

‘UN stands with the people of Lebanon’, declares Guterres

Elections next year will be key to a better future for Lebanon, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Friday ahead of an official visit to the country later this weekend. In a video message to the people of Lebanon, Mr. Guterres said he was deeply concerned about the hardships...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Palestinian president makes rare Israel visit for talks

Israel unveiled a package of "confidence-building measures" for the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, after Defence Minister Benny Gantz hosted talks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on his first visit in years. Abbas, leading a high-ranking delegation on his first visit to Israel for an official meeting since 2010, held talks with Gantz at his home in the central town of Rosh HaAyin, according to Israeli sources and media. "We discussed the implementation of economic and civilian measures, and emphasised the importance of deepening security coordination and preventing terror and violence -- for the well-being of both Israelis and Palestinians," Gantz said after the meeting on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, Israel's defence ministry announced "confidence-building measures" with the Palestinian Authority (PA).
MIDDLE EAST
Axios

Israeli defense minister hosts Palestinian president for rare meeting

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited the home of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday for his first official meeting in Israel since 2010. Why it matters: This was the second meeting between Abbas and Gantz in four months, and is part of a broader effort by Israel's new government and the Palestinian Authority to reset relations.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy