Nate Diaz has initiated another Twitter exchange with Dustin Poirier as we head into the new year, this time questioning the Louisianan’s worthiness and desire to fight. Both Diaz and Poirier recently took to Twitter to cryptically hint at there being issues with the fight being made. On Poirier’s side, he claims he told the promotion that he was available to fight at UFC 271 on February 12th, not stating any issues with the fight being made. But on Diaz’s end, he thinks the promotion doesn’t want to pay Poirier for the fight.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO