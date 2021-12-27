ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

How to Build a DIY LED Softbox

No Film School
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe creative DIY filmmaker sees new possibilities in everything around them. This most certainly includes old, outdated, or cosmetically damaged gear. Giving anything in your arsenal new life is easy if you know what you're looking for. Sometimes, putting the pieces together is a simple matter of using what...

nofilmschool.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

These Laminate Floor Cleaners Will Have Your House Shining in No Time

You don’t need to be obsessed with HGTV to realize that when it comes to indoor décor, wall-to-wall carpets are out. But not everyone can afford top-notch hardwood flooring, nor should they, considering the wear-and-tear that comes with pets, children and other life occurrences. Enter laminate floors — the stylish but affordable way to update your space. Whether you have preexisting laminate floors or you’re considering investing in them, there are a few rules to follow when it comes to maximizing their lifespan. Namely, sweep them regularly, protect them with a swanky (but affordable) area rug, and when vacuuming, use a...
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

How to build a custom DIY pipe shelf system

Pipe shelves can be a great way to build a storage system that fits perfectly in a space that doesn't require expert fitting or years of carpentry skills to put together. By using commonly-available screw-fit pipes and timber boards, you can easily make your shelves any size you want or fit them into awkward positions, often at a lower cost than commissioning bespoke shelving units from professionals.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

17 Organizing Products That Completely Cleared Our Clutter in 2021

As 2021 winds down, we’re thinking about the one thing that makes our New Year’s resolutions list every year: staying organized. Even in a small space — or sometimes especially in a small space — clutter can reign supreme. But when it comes to organizing, you don’t have to do it alone. There are tons of miracle storage solutions out there to help you create new storage space where there wasn’t any before, or reorganize that unruly junk drawer. So without further ado, here are our favorite organizing tools and gadgets from 2021. We hope they help you stay organized in the new year and that you have a little fun while you’re at it.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leds#Softbox#Diy#Light Source
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
kidsactivitiesblog.com

DIY Paper Plate Clock Craft to Kids How to Tell Time

This traditional paper plate craft for kids of all ages has a twist…it is a paper clock craft that kids can use to practice how to tell time with a secret place to check their time telling skills. DIY Clock Craft for Kids. Have you ever wondered how to...
KIDS
adafruit.com

DIY Synth Build from Albert Nyström #MusicMonday

A DIY analog synth built from scratch. This is one of the best DIY synth builds we’ve ever seen. Here’s more from Albert Nyström:. Everything is analog (except the FX) and built by me from scratch.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Housing
Apartment Therapy

10 of the Best IKEA Hacks We Saw in 2021, Starting at Just $20

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Not everyone can be an artist, if that term is defined solely by traditional items like a pen, camera, or canvas. But if artistry is broadened into the realm of IKEA hacks, then there are countless people who take these beloved materials and turn them into art.
SHOPPING
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best DIY Home Security Systems You Can Build

Perhaps you've been considering installing a home security system to better protect yourself and your family. Unfortunately, it can be quite expensive to sign up for most home monitoring services. If you would rather not shell out for professional services, you can always go the do-it-yourself route. Building your own...
ELECTRONICS
wilkerdos.com

How To Paint Outdated Cabinets | Easy Inexpensive DIY Bathroom Updates

Today I’m showing you how I easily and quickly painted some outdated cabinets on a bathroom vanity. This is an inexpensive, yet high quality fix! And can easily be done in a weekend. Check out my other bathroom remodel video: https://youtu.be/-I0F979wyR4. Things I used in this project:. ISOtunes Hearing...
INTERIOR DESIGN
HuffingtonPost

How To Make DIY Candles, According To The Pros

There’s nothing like lighting a candle that smells of warm spices or fresh balsam pine in the winter months. And while the most convenient option is to pick up a candle from your closest big-box store, professional candle makers told HuffPost that it might be worthwhile to start making your own.
HOME & GARDEN
This Old House

How to Build a Workbench

General contractor and expert woodworker Tom Silva meets past guest and young woodworker Camila in her dad’s shop where they catch up since they last met. After checking out some of Camila’s work, the two discuss her need for a workspace of her own. With a worktable in mind, Tom invites her back to the workshop to help with the special project.
HOME & GARDEN
Harper's Bazaar

How to Build a Better Bath

Given the unprecedented levels of pandemic-related stress pervading our lives, is it any wonder some of us just want to float away? Baths offer a moment of escape and solitude when getting away from it all feels impossible. According to Pinterest, searches for “spiritual cleansing bath” rose 180 percent last year. Baths have been shown to actually make us feel calmer: Research has linked hydrotherapy with everything from lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol to higher levels of the mood-stabilizing hormone serotonin. Those mood-stabilizing benefits may seem more urgently needed than ever, but various cultures the world over have long relied on the healing properties of the bath. Here, what we can learn from their traditions to take better care of ourselves, inside and out.
LIFESTYLE
DIY Photography

How to make a DIY telephoto pinhole lens from a Pringles can

There’s an unusual amount of photo-related stuff you can make from a simple Pringles can: a macro flash diffuser, an extension tube, or a “saberstrip.” Sean of Fotodiox brings you another cheap and simple Pringles project: a DIY pinhole lens. In this video, he’ll show you how to do it and list all the things you need, and I bet you already have most of these at home.
LIFESTYLE
Fstoppers

Fstoppers Reviews the Sundisc Softbox

When is a softbox not a softbox? When it's a Sundisc. Here's a long-term review of a multi-talented light modifier that packs down to the size of a pack of small tortillas. I'm always on the lookout for portable camera gear. There is something immensely satisfying about squeezing photographic equipment in the smallest space possible yet still achieving above-the-bar results. In fact, I've written about how to optimize your gear for traveling only with cabin baggage, as well putting together a tiny strobe-based lighting kit. In the latter article, one of the areas I briefly covered was light modifiers. In order to achieve that soft, delicious, oh-so-flattering, buttery light — light that envelopes the face, wrapping it in swathes of gentle and delicate tones — the general principle is close and big. That is, get in as close to your subject as you can with as big a modifier as you can. Of course, the bigger you go, the more diffuse the light becomes, which means gradually increasing amounts of light power.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

Minimalism Is in For 2022, According to Designers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A new year brings new home designs, so if one of your resolutions is to spruce up your space in 2022, take a look at the upcoming trends. Staying in line with new beginnings and fresh starts, one of the overarching trends for the year ahead is going back to basics—think plenty of neutral colors and understated accessories.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

How to Make a DIY Storage Ottoman

Build this footstool and gain a perfect place to stow your stuff. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy