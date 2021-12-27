How to Build a DIY LED Softbox

When is a softbox not a softbox? When it's a Sundisc. Here's a long-term review of a multi-talented light modifier that packs down to the size of a pack of small tortillas. I'm always on the lookout for portable camera gear. There is something immensely satisfying about squeezing photographic equipment in the smallest space possible yet still achieving above-the-bar results. In fact, I've written about how to optimize your gear for traveling only with cabin baggage, as well putting together a tiny strobe-based lighting kit. In the latter article, one of the areas I briefly covered was light modifiers. In order to achieve that soft, delicious, oh-so-flattering, buttery light — light that envelopes the face, wrapping it in swathes of gentle and delicate tones — the general principle is close and big. That is, get in as close to your subject as you can with as big a modifier as you can. Of course, the bigger you go, the more diffuse the light becomes, which means gradually increasing amounts of light power.

