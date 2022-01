Fisherman Edi Saputra had been at sea for four days off the coast of Indonesia's Aceh province when he got a call from a friend asking him to come urgently: he had stumbled across a crippled boat packed with foreigners. Saputra and his fellow fishermen raced to the spot, about 30 miles away, where the friend was waiting near a small wooden vessel helplessly adrift on the ocean. Video footage shot as they drew up alongside the boat shows the deck heaving with people –- mostly women and children. "When we got there, they talked to us using sign language asking for food and water," the 39-year-old Saputra told AFP. "We didn't have much food at the time because our boat was small, but we gave it all to the refugees."

ASIA ・ 2 DAYS AGO