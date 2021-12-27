ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

South Lubbock Shooting Leaves One With a Gunshot Wound to the Chest

By Jacob Coats
 4 days ago
Two people suffered serious injuries after a shooting in South Lubbock on Sunday, December 26th. Lubbock Police responded to the shots fired call around 10 p.m. in...

ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

