Lubbock, TX

South Lubbock Shooting Leaves One With a Gunshot Wound to the Chest

By Jacob Coats
 4 days ago
Two people suffered serious injuries after a shooting in South Lubbock on Sunday, December 26th. Lubbock Police responded to the shots fired call around 10 p.m. in...

Lubbock County Will Start Charging for Bodies Stored in Morgue

On Monday, December 27th, the Lubbock County Commissioner's Court approved a "body storage fee." This fee would be $75 a day after the first 5 days that a body would be in the Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office morgue. This is intended to make local facilities or families move more quickly to get a body out of the morgue. Families, however, would not be sent a bill from the county.
Woman Arrested for Lighting Porta Potty on Fire Near Citizens Tower

A homeless woman was arrested after it's said that she set a porta potty on fire near Citizens Tower in Downtown Lubbock. KAMC News reports that at around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, December 19th, a Lubbock Police officer was near the Citizens Tower parking garage, located at 1314 Avenue K, and saw the porta potty on fire. Another officer claims that he saw the suspect, 59-year-old Sylvia Ann Euresti, set it on fire.
Fatal Lubbock Auto Shop Shooting Suspect Arrested

A man was arrested late last week as the suspect in the December 12th fatal shooting at a Lubbock auto shop. The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. when Lubbock Police responded to the 4800 block of Avenue Q for gunshots. Upon arrival, three gunshot victims were found. The victims were...
Second Suspect Admits to Stealing Over $4 Million from Mail

Jessica Lynn Solomon has admitted to stealing over $4 million in checks while working as a postal contractor at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport. Joe Roy Rivas was the first to plead guilty in relation to this incident back on December 14th. However, back then, Solomon was said to have pleaded not guilty.
Seven People Treated After House Fire in Central Lubbock

The cause of a house fire in Central Lubbock on Saturday, December 18th remains unknown. Lubbock Fire Rescue were called to the structure fire just before 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of 20th Street. Initial reports said three children were trapped inside the burning home, but once crews arrived and battled the blaze, they learned all occupants had escaped the home.
Is There a Problem with Traffic Police in Lubbock?

This morning on the Chad Hasty Show with Matt Martin, we received a text about traffic police. I do not remember the exact text, but the way I understood it is that police officers that make traffic stops could be the reason Lubbock’s crime is so high. The reasoning behind it is if they were answering calls or patrolling neighborhoods instead then they would be able to stop crime. I have been thinking about it, and my belief is that Lubbock traffic police help to stop crimes before they start.
News/Talk KFYO has the best news coverage for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

