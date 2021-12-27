South Lubbock Shooting Leaves One With a Gunshot Wound to the Chest

This morning on the Chad Hasty Show with Matt Martin, we received a text about traffic police. I do not remember the exact text, but the way I understood it is that police officers that make traffic stops could be the reason Lubbock’s crime is so high. The reasoning behind it is if they were answering calls or patrolling neighborhoods instead then they would be able to stop crime. I have been thinking about it, and my belief is that Lubbock traffic police help to stop crimes before they start.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO