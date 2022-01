FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / Elevated from streaming income and high-end feature productions, Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) is looking for a record year in 2022 for both gross revenues and profits. The veteran indie studio (founded in 1993) is forecasting gross revenues of more than $20-million with pre-tax profits of over $4-million in the coming year. The company's prior revenue record was set in 2007, at $11.4-million in gross revenues - a time when the company held an impressive number of titles in the Walmart and Best Buy DVD budget bins.

