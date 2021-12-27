ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Didi bars employees from selling shares indefinitely – FT

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc has barred current and former employees from selling shares of the company indefinitely, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The 180-day lock-up period...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

China’s Tencent builds stake in UK digital bank Monzo

(Reuters) – Chinese gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings Ltd has taken a small stake in Britain’s Monzo as part of a fundraising, the digital bank said on Friday, just weeks after it fetched a valuation of $4.5 billion. Monzo did not disclose details of Tencent’s stake,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Reuters#Chinese#Didi Global Inc#The Financial Times
Benzinga

DiDi Shares Drop After Q2, Q3 Results

DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) reported results for the second and third quarters of 2021. Q2 Results: DiDi posted second-quarter 2021 revenue growth of 54.7% year-on-year to RMB48.2 billion. China Mobility revenue rose 52.2% Y/Y to RMB44.8 billion. Operations losses jumped from RMB(0.8) billion to RMB(24.6) billion. Core Platform Transactions...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

Douglas Elliman Goes Public After Spinoff of Tobacco Biz Vector Group

Howard Lorber, chairman, president, and CEO of Douglas Elliman Inc., and Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty, joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about the real estate brokerage company's recent IPO launch on the New York Stock Exchange following the spinoff of its tobacco subsidiary Vector Group. "There are many investors that cannot buy tobacco because of their mandates," said Lorber. "And therefore splitting off Douglas Elliman the real estate, and there's a lot of people looking for real estate investments, so they'll be able to buy Douglas Elliman, and those that want tobacco can buy Vector alone." The pair also discuss the future of New York real estate and the auxiliary business the property broker sees as growth prospects.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Seekingalpha.com

DiDi Global Q3 loss widens as core platform transaction value slips from Q2

Chinese Ride-hailing app company DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) posts Q3 net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 30.6B (US$4.7B), following a Q2 net loss of RMB 24.3B. Q3 adjusted EBITA was a loss of RMB 7.5B (US$1.2B), after posting Q2 adjusted EBITDA loss of RMB 2.3B. Core platform transactions for...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Reborn Coffee files for IPO

Reborn Coffee Inc., which operates retail locations and kiosks, on Wednesday filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
RETAIL
stockxpo.com

Didi Shares Slide to New Record Low as Post-IPO Lockup Ends

Didi Global Inc.’s shares fell to another record low Monday after a “lockup” period expired following its June initial public offering, even as the Chinese ride-hailing company sought to prevent employees from selling their stock. The end of Didi’s 180-day lockup period, which was based on the...
STOCKS
investing.com

Didi Shares Bounce After Monday’s Record Low

Investing.com – Didi Global ADRs (NYSE: DIDI ) traded nearly 2% higher in Tuesday’s premarket after the conclusion of a post-listing lock-up of shares took them down to a record low of $5.29 in the previous session. The ride-hailing company listed on the NYSE on June 30 and...
STOCKS
investing.com

Pre-Market Movers: Godaddy Pops, Didi, Airlines, and BridgeBio Pharma Sell Off

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in pre-market trade on Monday, December 27th. Prices as of 8:45am ET, please refresh to see updated pricing. Didi Global Inc ADR (NYSE: DIDI ) is down 2.5% after reports they extended the lock-up expiration indefinitely, preventing employees from selling shares. China stocks are also in focus with news of the government's new regulations that allow overseas listings but make them harder. Alibaba (NYSE: BABA ) is down .6%, while Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU ) is down 1% and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD ) is down 1.4%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: INNV continues fall; DIDI stops employee stock sales; COVID hits cruise stocks; LUCD gets Buy rating

Analyst comments factored heavily in Monday's midday action. InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) added to last week's losses following a downgrade, while Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) got a lift from a newly instated Buy rating. In other news, DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) suffered additional selling pressure on word that it has ordered employees not to...
STOCKS
Reuters

Atlantia extends share incentives and bonuses to all employees

MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI) said on Monday it had reached an agreement with unions to extend to all employees share incentive schemes and bonuses previously reserved for senior management. The group controlled by Italy's Benetton family said the new remuneration model would come into...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Are DiDi Shares Trading Lower Premarket?

DiDi Global Inc DIDI has prohibited current and former employees from selling company shares indefinitely, Financial Times reports. DiDi extended the prohibition from December 27 without setting a new end date. DiDi lost 60% of its value, or ~$38 billion in stock market capitalization, since its $4.4 billion U.S. initial...
STOCKS
Reuters

Foreigners sell Japanese shares in the week to Dec. 17

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Foreigners were net sellers of Japanese shares in the week to Dec. 17 on concerns over Omicron coronavirus variant and rate increases signalled by major central banks. They net sold 310.6 billion yen ($2.72 billion) worth of Japanese stocks last week, after buying 239 billion yen...
MARKETS
kfgo.com

Novavax submits data to U.S. FDA for COVID-19 vaccine

Novavax Inc said on Friday it had submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, with the company expecting to submit a formal request in one month. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy