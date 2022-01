If you've ever had experience with a Shepherd then you know they can be amazing dogs! With the right training, they can be the perfect family dog, companion, and protector. This sweet angel came into Pet Savers with her sister River and she has all of the makings of a great pet! Meet Sunset today at Pet Savers Shreveport. Her adoption fee is $150. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO