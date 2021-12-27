ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

South Lubbock Shooting Leaves One With a Gunshot Wound to the Chest

By Jacob Coats
Talk 1340
Talk 1340
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two people suffered serious injuries after a shooting in South Lubbock on Sunday, December 26th. Lubbock Police responded to the shots fired call around 10 p.m. in...

kkam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Talk 1340

Lubbock County Will Start Charging for Bodies Stored in Morgue

On Monday, December 27th, the Lubbock County Commissioner's Court approved a "body storage fee." This fee would be $75 a day after the first 5 days that a body would be in the Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office morgue. This is intended to make local facilities or families move more quickly to get a body out of the morgue. Families, however, would not be sent a bill from the county.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
Talk 1340

One Seriously Injured After Single-Vehicle Accident on Christmas Morning

A single-vehicle crash on Christmas Morning put the driver in the hospital with critical injuries. Lubbock Police responded to the crash at approximately 7:15 a.m. in the 3200 block of East Loop 289. When officers arrived on scene, the driver, 32 year-old Mario Torres Jr., was taken to University Medical Center for serious injuries sustained in the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

$250,000 Stolen from Christ The King; Man Must Stay in Jail

A federal judge has ruled that the man currently accused of stealing $250,000 from Christ The King Cathedral must stay locked up. 42-year-old Nathan Allen Webb was found in Colombia earlier in 2021, and the Colombian government was asked by federal officials to be detained through INTERPOL. KAMC News reports that in November, Webb was brought before a federal magistrate in Florida before being transferred back to Lubbock. Webb arrived in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Tuesday, December 21st, and remains there as of the writing of this article.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Rates#Property Crime#Lubbock Police#Neighborhood Scout
Talk 1340

Afternoon Shooting in Central Lubbock Lands One in the Hospital

The Lubbock Police Department are investigating a shooting that put one person in the hospital on Wednesday, December 22nd. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 4 p.m. in the 1300 block of 25th Street. Upon arrival, one person was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. As...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Fatal Lubbock Auto Shop Shooting Suspect Arrested

A man was arrested late last week as the suspect in the December 12th fatal shooting at a Lubbock auto shop. The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. when Lubbock Police responded to the 4800 block of Avenue Q for gunshots. Upon arrival, three gunshot victims were found. The victims were...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Possible $7,500 Reward For Info On Drive-By Shooting Suspect

Back on Friday, December 17th, a 4-year-old child passed away following a drive-by shooting, and police are asking for the public's help. It happened in the 700 block of East Ursuline Street at around 8:50 p.m. Lubbock Police responded to the area after receiving a report of shots fired. On...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Talk 1340

Seven People Treated After House Fire in Central Lubbock

The cause of a house fire in Central Lubbock on Saturday, December 18th remains unknown. Lubbock Fire Rescue were called to the structure fire just before 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of 20th Street. Initial reports said three children were trapped inside the burning home, but once crews arrived and battled the blaze, they learned all occupants had escaped the home.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Second Suspect Admits to Stealing Over $4 Million from Mail

Jessica Lynn Solomon has admitted to stealing over $4 million in checks while working as a postal contractor at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport. Joe Roy Rivas was the first to plead guilty in relation to this incident back on December 14th. However, back then, Solomon was said to have pleaded not guilty.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Multiple Shootings & A SWAT Standoff Happened in Lubbock on Friday

On Friday, December 17th, there were reports of multiple different shootings and a SWAT standoff even took place in Lubbock. The SWAT team was called to assist with a situation regarding an armed man in the 6200 block of 62nd Street. The call started just before 7:30 p.m., and by 8:19 p.m., a suspect had been taken into custody. KAMC News reports that the name of the suspect and possible charges had not been made available.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy