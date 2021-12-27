South Lubbock Shooting Leaves One With a Gunshot Wound to the Chest

A federal judge has ruled that the man currently accused of stealing $250,000 from Christ The King Cathedral must stay locked up. 42-year-old Nathan Allen Webb was found in Colombia earlier in 2021, and the Colombian government was asked by federal officials to be detained through INTERPOL. KAMC News reports that in November, Webb was brought before a federal magistrate in Florida before being transferred back to Lubbock. Webb arrived in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Tuesday, December 21st, and remains there as of the writing of this article.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO