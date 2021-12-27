ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Richard Marcinko, First Seal Team 6 Commander & ‘Rogue Warrior’ Author, Dies at 81

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sfAEL_0dWfo1Hp00

This Saturday, on Christmas Day, the first commanding officer of U.S. Navy Seal Team 6 Richard “Dick” Marcinko passed away at 81.

Marcinko’s son, Matt Marcinko, announced the death earlier on Sunday via Twitter. He posted several photos of Richard Marcinko and his family.

“Last night, Christmas evening, we lost a hero, who’s also known as The Rogue Warrior, the retired Navy SEAL commander AND the creator of SEAL Team Six, my father, Richard Marcinko,” Matt wrote. “His legacy will live forever. The man has died a true legend. Rest In Peace Dad. I love you forever.”

Following up his post, Matt then shared a sweet video from the family’s Christmas celebration that would be one of his last memories from his father. Matt did not reveal a cause of death or plans for a funeral.

The National Navy UDT Seal Museum also posted a tribute to Richard Marcinko on their Facebook page. The Museum shared a lengthy post detailing his military history and the impact he had on generations of soldiers.

“Dick Marcinko played a very unique part in SEAL history, leaving a legacy like no other. ‘Demo Dick’ is considered the United States’ premier counterterrorism operator. We send our deepest sympathies to his family, teammates, and friends,” the Museum concluded in their post.

Looking Back at ‘Rogue Warrior’ Richard Marcinko’s Impressive Military History

Born in Lansford, Pennsylvania on Nov. 21, 1940, Richard Marcinko was initially rejected from the U.S. Marines because he didn’t have a high school diploma. In 1958, he tried enlisting again, this time in the Navy. They accepted him and allowed him to work his way up the ranks until he reached commander.

Eventually, Marcinko would earn a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School. He also received his master’s in political science at Auburn University at Montgomery.

In January 1967, Richard Marcinko deployed to Vietnam in SEAL Team 2. There, he participated in what the Navy has described as its most successful Vietnam war SEAL operation, per Fox News. The attack on Ilo Ilo Hon took place on May 18, 1967.

Marcinko deployed to Vietnam a second time and participated in the Tet Offensive then. Per Fox News, the North Vietnamese even placed a bounty on his head at one point due to his leadership abilities. They never caught him, though, and Marcinko even earned the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry at one point.

His other awards include four Bronze Stars, the Silver Star, and the Legion of Merit. In total, he earned 34 medals and citations from the U.S. military.

In the late 1970s, the government asked Richard Marcinko to help form an “elite counterterrorism team” that would later become SEAL Team 6. The name was a ploy, however, to convince the Soviet Union that the United States had six SEAL teams, when in fact they only had two. Marcinko also helped form the RED CELL, serving as the first commanding officer for both that and SEAL Team 6.

From August 1980 to July 1983, Marcinko commanded SEAL Team 6. After his time in the military, Richard Marcinko then went on to write several books, including a New York Times bestseller. The autobiography, titled “Rogue Warrior,” detailed his different expeditions for the Navy SEALS. The 1993 bestseller also inspired 16 other spin-off novels.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

US Soldier Adopts Puppy He Rescued During His Deployment

This Christmas, a U.S. soldier has a new family member and a pup has a new home. And it’s all thanks to Paws of War, a charity for military service members who adopt a cat or dog while serving overseas. Meet Sergeant Wayne, a service member stationed abroad who...
PETS
mediaite.com

Richard Marcinko, the Legendary Fighter who Founded the Navy’s SEAL Team Six, Dies at 81

Richard Marcinko, who was the founder and first commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s SEAL Team Six, died at age 81 on Saturday. “Last night, Christmas evening, we lost a hero, who’s also known as The Rogue Warrior, the retired Navy SEAL commander AND the creator of SEAL Team Six, my father, Richard Marcinko,” Matt Marcinko, the son of the legendary warrior, tweeted. “His legacy will live forever. The man has died a true legend. Rest In Peace Dad. I love you forever.”
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
GV Wire

Founding Commander of Elite SEAL Team Six Dies at 81

Richard Marcinko, a Vietnam veteran who was recognized as the first leader of the covert unit SEAL Team Six, has died at the age of 81, according to his son and the National Navy SEAL Museum. “Last night, Christmas evening, we lost a hero, who’s also known as The Rogue...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

USS Montgomery blue crew CO and XO fired

The commanding officer and executive officer of the littoral combat ship Montgomery’s blue crew were relieved of command Thursday “due to a loss of confidence in their ability to command.”. An official statement on the firing of the CO, Cmdr. Richard Zamberlan, and his second-in command, Cmdr. Phillip...
MILITARY
Army Times

Army reports the most racist extremism cases, Marines the most anti-government

Even before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Congress ordered the Defense Department to do a better job reporting and tracking extremist behavior among troops. The first public release of available statistics shows hundreds of investigations carried out in the first nine months of the year, according to a DoD inspector general report published Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

A Green Beret describes his favorite foreign weapons

US Army Special Forces soldiers work closely with foreign militaries. As part of those duties, Green Berets often get first-hand experience with their partners' weaponry. Here are one Special Forces soldiers' favorite foreign weapons, new and old. One of the perks of having a career in special-operations units was the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy Seals#Rogue#First Seal Team#U S Navy Seal Team#Seal Team Six#Yungspecter#Seal Museum#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
International Relations
Business Insider

The secret weapons Japan used at Pearl Harbor

In many ways, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, was the perfect military operation. The attacking Japanese task force achieved almost complete tactical surprise, remarkably evaded detection during a 3,000+ mile sortie, successfully employed specially developed secret weapons against US forces and managed to escape with minor losses.
MILITARY
Navy Times

SEAL Team 8 commander died Tuesday following training accident

The Navy SEAL who died Tuesday after being injured in a fast-rope training event last week has been identified as the commanding officer of SEAL Team 8, Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois. Naval Special Warfare Command has released few other details so far on what happened, but Bourgeois, 43, was injured during the training evolution Saturday in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Fox News

Navy destroyer second-in-command relieved of duty over refusal to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19

An unvaccinated top-ranking officer for U.S. Navy destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill was relieved of duty Friday night over his refusal to get tested for COVID-19. Speaking to Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, a senior US Navy official familiar with the situation said Commander Lucian Kins, the Arleigh Burke-class Navy ship's number-two officer, refused to get vaccinated or tested.
MILITARY
USNI News

Navy Relieves Destroyer XO For ‘Failing to Abide By Lawful Order’

The Navy has relieved the executive officer of one of its Arleigh Burke-class destroyers for “failing to abide by lawful order,” a Navy spokesman confirmed to USNI News. The service on Friday relieved Cmdr. Lucian Kins, the executive officer of USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG-81), Naval Surface Force Atlantic said in a statement.
MILITARY
theaviationgeekclub.com

The epic story of the USAF KC-135 that refueled a US Navy KA-3 while the Skywarrior was refueling two US Navy F-8 Crusaders (one at a time) providing RESCAP over North Vietnam

‘I deployed my hose, and the F-8s came in one at a time and took on fuel from me while the KC-135 fueled us,’ Lieutenant Commander Don Alberg, US Navy KA-3 Skywarrior pilot. In the years following World War II, as the U.S. Navy sought to retain its long-standing...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Marine helicopter crew carries 12-ton vehicle over water in testing first

Marines recently transported a 12-ton light armored vehicle from an amphibious assault ship to shore with a testing version of the Corps’ most workhorse of helicopters. The Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron One, or VMX-1, did the over-the-horizon heavy lift and troop transport ship-to-shore maneuver over the Atlantic Ocean from Nov. 19–21 using the CH-53K King Stallion helicopter, according to a Marine Corps statement.
MILITARY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

347K+
Followers
35K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy