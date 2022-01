The term personal development first entered my world as a teenager when my father gave me a copy of How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie. Of course, the idea of getting better occurred to me long before then, which is why I’ve always thought it was a little funny that there’s a name for this genre. I’m not sure we need an official category for the things we often do without conscious thought. It’s natural for humans to strive for more, so we try to eat healthier, move our bodies and learn new things.

