Lubbock, TX

South Lubbock Shooting Leaves One With a Gunshot Wound to the Chest

By Jacob Coats
 4 days ago
Two people suffered serious injuries after a shooting in South Lubbock on Sunday, December 26th. Lubbock Police responded to the shots fired call around 10 p.m. in...

Victim Crashes Vehicle into East Lubbock Building After Being Shot

One person is dead following a shooting Thursday night in East Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department responded to reports of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Weber Drive, west of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. When officers arrived, the victim was found with serious injuries from a gunshot wound.
Lubbock County Will Start Charging for Bodies Stored in Morgue

On Monday, December 27th, the Lubbock County Commissioner's Court approved a "body storage fee." This fee would be $75 a day after the first 5 days that a body would be in the Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office morgue. This is intended to make local facilities or families move more quickly to get a body out of the morgue. Families, however, would not be sent a bill from the county.
Taking a Look Back at Life in Lubbock in 2021

As the new year approaches, I want to take a moment to reflect on the past year of my life. I hope that some of you will relate to what I experienced, but if you can’t relate, I hope it at least helps you understand me better as not just a writer and DJ, but also as a friend, partner, daughter, sister, and a person just trying to do their best in this crazy world.
One Seriously Injured After Single-Vehicle Accident on Christmas Morning

A single-vehicle crash on Christmas Morning put the driver in the hospital with critical injuries. Lubbock Police responded to the crash at approximately 7:15 a.m. in the 3200 block of East Loop 289. When officers arrived on scene, the driver, 32 year-old Mario Torres Jr., was taken to University Medical Center for serious injuries sustained in the crash.
$250,000 Stolen from Christ The King; Man Must Stay in Jail

A federal judge has ruled that the man currently accused of stealing $250,000 from Christ The King Cathedral must stay locked up. 42-year-old Nathan Allen Webb was found in Colombia earlier in 2021, and the Colombian government was asked by federal officials to be detained through INTERPOL. KAMC News reports that in November, Webb was brought before a federal magistrate in Florida before being transferred back to Lubbock. Webb arrived in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Tuesday, December 21st, and remains there as of the writing of this article.
Fatal Lubbock Auto Shop Shooting Suspect Arrested

A man was arrested late last week as the suspect in the December 12th fatal shooting at a Lubbock auto shop. The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. when Lubbock Police responded to the 4800 block of Avenue Q for gunshots. Upon arrival, three gunshot victims were found. The victims were...
Possible $7,500 Reward For Info On Drive-By Shooting Suspect

Back on Friday, December 17th, a 4-year-old child passed away following a drive-by shooting, and police are asking for the public's help. It happened in the 700 block of East Ursuline Street at around 8:50 p.m. Lubbock Police responded to the area after receiving a report of shots fired. On...
Seven People Treated After House Fire in Central Lubbock

The cause of a house fire in Central Lubbock on Saturday, December 18th remains unknown. Lubbock Fire Rescue were called to the structure fire just before 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of 20th Street. Initial reports said three children were trapped inside the burning home, but once crews arrived and battled the blaze, they learned all occupants had escaped the home.
Second Suspect Admits to Stealing Over $4 Million from Mail

Jessica Lynn Solomon has admitted to stealing over $4 million in checks while working as a postal contractor at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport. Joe Roy Rivas was the first to plead guilty in relation to this incident back on December 14th. However, back then, Solomon was said to have pleaded not guilty.
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

