BORN ON THIS DAY IN 1944 - FOREIGNER GUITARIST MICK JONES

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn on this day in 1944 – Mick Jones, guitarist with English-American rock band Foreigner, who...

CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Ego Jones — “Unbound”

The Newest Music Video From This Dallas Modern Psych Act Is Mega Trippy, Imaginative And Will Make You Long For Your Childhood Summers. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
DALLAS, TX
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

A 'Masked Singer' Star Left “Very Upset” and Shocked by Robin Thicke Ahead of the Finale

Season 6 of The Masked Singer has made fans feel every kind of emotion. This Wednesday, Queen of Hearts and Bull are putting it all on the line to win the golden mask trophy in the season finale of the hit Fox singing competition show. That means, unfortunately, third place winner Banana Split — A.K.A. David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster — will be watching from afar.
TV & VIDEOS
Den of Geek

George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ Has a Long, Complicated History Beyond the Music Video

George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” was released on Nov. 23, 1970, as the first single to his groundbreaking and historic solo album. The Beatles were the first band to play stadium concerts, put backwards instrumentation into songs, and the first rock band to put sitar and tamboura drones in pop rock. But Harrison’s first solo release after the band’s break up, All Things Must Pass, was the first triple album coming from a single act in rock. “My Sweet Lord,” was the first number one hit by a solo Beatle and the biggest selling single of 1971. It is most renowned because of the trendsetting plagiarism suit around it, but the song transcends easy labels.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

AC/DC’s Angus Young calls Chuck Berry his ‘Rock God’

AC/DC rocker Angus Young has named music legend Chuck Berry as his ‘Rock God’ during a recent interview. Speaking in an appearance on The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker during the ‘Rock God’ segment, the Aussie legend picked Berry as his ultimate choice. “Chuck Berry was...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “The River,” Garth Brooks

In our cover story with the legend Garth Brooks, he told American Songwriter how important James Taylor was to him while growing up. Brooks, who was raised in both a music-loving and at times-rough-and-tumble household, said that at any time, there could be fisticuffs afoot but when he came home and heard Taylor on the stereo, he knew things were okay.
MUSIC
New York Post

Vinyl and cassette sales are skyrocketing thanks to this comeback band

Save your nostalgia for CDs — records are selling just fine. Thanks to a handful of big name musicians, vinyl sales skyrocketed this year, with the BBC reporting that the UK topped 5 million record sales for the first time since 1991. Indeed, the past 12 months saw vinyl...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Stars Born On Christmas Day: Hailie Jade, Helena Christensen & More

Helena Christensen, Hailie Jade, and many more get to celebrate double when Christmas and their birthdays roll around on Dec. 25. Talk about Christmas cheer! For some lucky people, Dec. 25 is twice as nice, marking both Christmas and their birthdays. There are plenty of stars that blow out their birthday candles on Christmas Day, and they’ll be able to celebrate both the holidays and their special day with their families. Find out which celebrities will be celebrating their birthdays on Christmas Day!
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmmr.com

5 Lemmy Kilmister Quotes to Live By

Lemmy Kilmister would’ve turned 76 today (December 24), and besides his signature growl, his words of wisdom rank high up on the list of reasons many fans miss the Motorhead frontman. In honor of his birthday, take a look at these five Lemmy quotes to live by. ... ...
MUSIC
MIX 107.9

How Dolly Parton’s Tour Bus Changed John Madden’s Life

As the sports world mourns the death of football legend, John Madden, interesting details about his life are emerging among the countless tributes to him. John Madden didn’t like flying, he suffered from claustrophobia and was unsettled by taking flight after a 1960 plane crash that killed 22 people, including 16 members of the California […]
NFL
thenerdstash.com

Denis O’Dell, Beatles’ Movie Producer, Has Passed Away at Age 98

Beatles’ movie producer, Denis O’Dell, passed away on December 30 in Almería, Spain. Variety is reporting that he died of natural causes in his home in San José, Cabo de Gata, where he had lived for 40 years. He was 98 at the time of his passing. According to O’Dell’s son, they plan to hold a local private service and a memorial service at some point, in the United Kingdom.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Harry Colomby, Manager, Writer and Producer Who Worked With Michael Keaton, Dies at 92

Harry Colomby, who made the unusual career transition from high school teacher to talent manager at the invitation of jazz great Thelonious Monk, died Dec. 25 from multiple causes at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. He was 92. Although Monk was his first client, Colomby’s career expanded to film and television, managing both comedian John Byner and actor Michael Keaton. He was the producer or executive producer of 13 film or TV projects, several of them Keaton movies, including “Mr. Mom.” The brother of Bobby Colomby, founding member of Blood, Sweat & Tears and, and jazz trumpeter Jules Colomby, Harry also had...
LOS ANGELES, CA

