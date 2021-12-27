ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Conservatives and Liberals Are Wrong About Each Other

By Victoria Parker
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrRiW_0dWfjdeh00
The Atlantic

Every movement contains a range of viewpoints, from moderate to extreme. Unfortunately, Americans on each side of the political spectrum believe—incorrectly—that hard-liners dominate the opposite camp.

After the killing of George Floyd last year, for example, liberal protesters across the nation pushed for criminal-justice reform, and many of the specific changes they sought enjoyed a lot of popular support. Even recent polls have shown that, regardless of political affiliation, most Americans remain in favor of police-accountability measures (such as body cameras and a registry of police misconduct), the banning of choke holds, and tackling racial injustices head on. Some activists went much further, though, demanding the complete elimination of police departments. Conservative pundits noticed. Soon, the Fox News host Tucker Carlson was presenting call after vivid call to abolish or radically defund policing. “They would like to eliminate all law enforcement for good,” he told viewers.

But supporters of police abolition are the exception, not the rule, on the American left, according to research that my colleagues Matthew Feinberg, Alexa Tullett, Anne E. Wilson, and I conducted. In late October 2020, we asked more than 1,000 people in the United States whether they agreed that “police departments are irreversibly broken and racist, so the government needs to get rid of them completely.” Only 28 percent of the self-described liberals even somewhat agreed, indicating that this was not a solid consensus on the left.

Although far out of step with what most liberals actually thought, Carlson’s sampling of liberal views was emblematic of what conservatives believed about liberals. Conservatives in our sample estimated that 61 percent of liberals—more than twice the actual number—endorsed the abolition of law enforcement. This is a striking example of what plagues our politics: a false polarization in which one side excoriates the other for views that it largely does not hold.

Left-leaning readers might not be surprised that conservatives would accept as widespread a caricature of the radical liberal, given that they are so clearly blinded by racism or pro-police sentiment that they would excuse even the most unjust excesses of force. But wait—is this portrayal of conservatives accurate?

No. It isn’t.

Just as liberals came to rally around #BlackLivesMatter, conservatives gravitated to #BlueLivesMatter. From the vocal conservatives who made excuses for misconduct or blamed victims, some liberal commentators concluded that the right is dominated by police apologists. In fact, many on the right recognize both the humanity and hardship of police officers and those harmed by them. When we asked conservatives if police were almost always justified in their shootings of Black people, only 31 percent of respondents even somewhat agreed with the sentiment. Liberals, on the other hand, estimated nearly double that number of conservatives—57 percent—gave police a free pass.

Some caveats: Our research, which is available as a preprint, is under review and subject to change. We drew our large samples of respondents from online survey platforms, not from nationally representative polling. We recognize that this sample—and therefore our estimates of the prevalence of liberal and conservative opinions—is not an exact microcosm of the country. Still, other researchers have concluded that these platforms are reasonably comparable to nationally representative polling.

The gap that we identified between what partisans really think and what their opponents think they think shows up again and again—but only on a particular kind of issue. People have a more accurate view of the other side’s position on many standard policy issues, such as taxes or health care. But specifically on culture-war issues, partisans are likely to believe a caricatured version of the opposing side’s attitudes. These misconceptions have hardened into enduring stereotypes: liberal snowflakes and free-speech police, conservative racists and “deplorables.”

In reality, just a third of liberal participants agreed even a little with banning controversial public speakers from college campuses, but conservatives estimated that 63 percent of liberals held that view. Only 22 percent of conservatives expressed hostile and unwelcoming attitudes toward immigrants, but liberals thought that 57 percent of them did. Our data suggest that many people are walking around with an exaggerated mental representation of what other Americans stand for.

Where do these ideas come from? Partisan media outlets have an incentive to stoke their audience’s outrage by making extreme views seem commonplace. In our work, we saw that the more people reported consuming partisan news (a category in which, drawing on the work of other researchers, we included Fox News and MSNBC), the more they believed in a caricatured version of the other side.

People’s perceptions of others are powerful, even when they’re wrong. We found that people disliked their opponents primarily for the fringe views most opponents didn’t actually hold. Worse still, partisans who disliked their opponents most were least willing to engage with them, which likely forecloses the chance to have their misperceptions corrected through real-life personal contact. Instead, an oversimplified, exaggerated version of the other side’s views is allowed to live on inside of everyone’s head.

What’s more, partisans told us they were hesitant to voice their opinions about the most extreme positions expressed by people on the same side of the spectrum. For example, liberals were less keen to talk publicly about the downsides of censoring free speech than they were to talk about the benefits of universal health care. So although a majority of liberals opposed censorship, their reluctance to criticize it openly might have led conservatives to think that most on the left favored it.

So what should politically minded Americans conclude from our research—that, gosh, their opponents are just like them, and everyone should join hands in the center? Nope. Some policies—and some partisans—deserve forceful opposition, even contempt, from the other side. Vigorous disagreement, both within and between parties, is essential in a functioning democracy. But democracy also requires at least some level of mutual comprehension. No matter where people are on the political spectrum, they ought to know whom they’re fighting with and what they’re even fighting about.

Comments / 243

Mike Duffy
4d ago

No the right has seen 11 months of what's the worst about the left. In NY State the legislature is about to pass a bill requiring the state to take families and individuals to a quarantine camps if the have a contagious virus or disease. Getting it yet? Where as Texas does not allow any company or state school to order masks or vaccines. Getting it yet???

Reply(59)
53
Doc Bennett
4d ago

This is true. Conservatives have historically negotiated and believed liberals would meet us halfway. This has never been true. Liberal-socialist want to change the very fabric that has made America great and they will not stop until America is ruined as every other country that has attempted the socialist experiment

Reply(48)
44
joe
4d ago

If you looked at everyone in both parties, we would be on a bell curve… Yes, there are those on the extreme right and extreme left… They are the ones who get the media attention… but they are the minority numbers in both parties…all Dems are not socialist communist(which are two different things by the way) nor are all GOP fascist white racist… those are the extremes in both parties, not the majorities…

Reply(5)
13
Related
The Atlantic

Biden Won Big With a Bad Hand

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is taking heat for sinking, at least for the moment, the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act. But before pointing fingers, Democrats should use those fingers to count votes. The past may cast some light on the politics of narrow majorities. Republicans had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

World War III?

I’ll keep this brief because there’s only so much gloom we can shoulder before the holidays, but anyone who pays attention to foreign policy—you, me, NATO, folks like that—are all wondering if Russian president Vladimir Putin is going to use the huge military force he’s building up along the border with Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
GV Wire

The Most Conservative And Most Liberal Cities In America

America’s most conservative cities are skewed toward being more liberal than one might expect, according to an analysis by The Economist. The analysis also shows that the most conservative cities are not as conservative as the most liberal cities are liberal.
POLITICS
Salon

Contrary to popular belief, Twitter's algorithm amplifies conservatives, not liberals: study

A few weeks before the 2020 presidential election, Democrats and Republicans in Congress displayed a rare moment of bipartisan unity. The issue was whether Big Tech companies like Facebook and Twitter need to be broken up, and the House Judiciary Committee was holding a hearing. While many of the witnesses approached the subject by discussing antitrust law and similar regulatory questions, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) made it clear that he had a very different axe to grind.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Conservatives#Defund The Police#Police Misconduct#Americans#Fox News
Fast Company

These 7 culture wars dominated 2021 and will haunt the years ahead

It’s amazing, the all-you-can-eat buffet of things people are willing to perform rage about. Almost as amazing as what’s not on it. During the Trump era, as economic inequality deepened and mass shootings rose, the majority party ramped up its artillery for the culture wars. The kinds of things Republican leaders had previously consigned to necessary dirty work—the gross, nativist whisper campaign against John McCain in 2ooo, for instance—were now shouted loud, proud, and often. It was hard to keep up with. Meanwhile, terrifying new aspects of the future that liberals want could always be counted on to gobble up greedy globs of the country’s finite attention. Lady ghostbusters. Drag Queen Story Hour. Who has time for the opioid crisis or climate change when there are debates over Starbucks cups to be had?
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: What Harry Reid told me about reaching Latino voters – and what he can teach Democrats

Tributes poured in for the late Senator Harry Reid after his death earlier this week, noting his humble beginnings as a kid from Searchlight, Nevada who went from an amateur boxer to Capitol Police Officer for the building which he would later run as Senate majority leader.They focused on how he convinced Barack Obama to run for president, helped pass the president’s signature health care law and then nuked the filibuster for Cabinet and judicial appointments. Republicans highlighted how his soft-spoken nature betrayed his ability to make blunt, brazen and sometimes flat-out untrue statements about his political opponents.At the same...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
MSNBC

2021 ends as it began: GOP voters aren't letting go of the Big Lie

As 2021 got underway, a variety of independent polls shows many Republican voters embracing anti-election conspiracy theories, believing Donald Trump's Big Lie, and questioning the legitimacy of Joe Biden's presidency. As 2021 comes to a close, it's discouraging to see the problem persist — and by some measures, intensify.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Can Democrats break the midterm curse? Maybe — consider the example of 1934

Now that Joe Manchin has sounded the death knell — at least for the moment — for Joe Biden's Build Back Better package, Democrats are doomed in the 2022 midterm elections. Or, wait: Are they? Sometimes the "laws" of politics (or economics) are characterized as immutable, akin to the laws of physics. They're not, of course. Not a single ballot has been cast in the midterms. If Democrats can find a way to turn out their voters at unexpectedly high levels, while Republicans don't, they could turn 2022 into another blue wave. Political trends do not govern us; they are the results of human behavior, which is never entirely predictable.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Dem Strategist: Fascist GOP Manipulating Hispanic Voters Because They are Scared of Socialism

Democratic Party strategist and MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos said Saturday that Republicans are making substantial gains with Hispanic voters because they have become more afraid of socialism than fascism. Ramos, the former deputy director of Hispanic media for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, joined The Cross Connection with host Tiffany...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Beast

Manchin and Biden Aren’t Done With Each Other Yet

How can things end this way when the two Joes were made for each other?. Joe Manchin is from the hollows of West Virginia, raised in a small coal mining town, the grandson of an Italian immigrant, the local grocer. Joe Biden is from the hard streets of Scranton and Wilmington, where Dad worked in a used car lot. The two share nostalgia for bipartisanship, the filibuster, and the backslap. Each likes being liked.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

Who Is the Least Despicable Person on Fox News Now?

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace ended his Sunday interview show this weekend with a big announcement: After 18 years in the host’s chair, he would leave Fox News. “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all the things I’m interested in,” said Wallace, who is headed for a new streaming service from CNN. “I’m ready for a new adventure, and I hope you’ll check it out.” While the announcement was unexpected, Wallace’s departure did not entirely take me by surprise. There’s only so long anyone can stand the burden of being the most credible person at Fox News.
TV & VIDEOS
MSNBC

Biden can't crack the one thing Trump was actually good at as president

The American economy is hotter than it's been in more than 20 years. Unemployment is just 4.2 percent, lower than it ever got during Barack Obama’s presidency, and 6.1 million jobs have been created just from January through November. Growth is also surging: As The Wall Street Journal reported, analysts expect a 7 percent annualized growth rate in the last quarter of 2021 — a rate better than Europe and even China.
POTUS
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

69K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy