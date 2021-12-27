ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facts & Myths of Bitcoin Mining

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

Alex Petrov, former CIO at Bitfury, clarifies the...

cryptonews.com

Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $466M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $466,510,721 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1P7eZqMTJaSWYwCF3eUXDn5rwQVS4YVtB6. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold...
cryptonews.com

Building on Bitcoin with Muneeb Ali

Justin Mart and Katherine Wu, hosts of the Around The Block podcast, sit down with Stacks co-founder Muneeb Ali to discuss the OG cryptocurrency’s present and future. The episode premiered on December 29, 2021.
cryptonews.com

How Bitcoin Whales Really Make Money Trading Crypto

In this episode of The Wolf of All Streets podcast with host Scott Melker, Max Boonen, the founder of B2C2, explains the importance of market makers, and how their services and liquidity make the market more efficient. The episode premiered on December 30, 2021.
Benzinga

This Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Cracks Below Support: What's Next?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) shares are up Thursday as the cryptocurrency miner trades higher with the crypto market, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Mara Digital Holdings was up 1.84% at $34.54 Thursday at publication. Marathon Digital Holdings Daily Chart Analysis. The stock was trading in what...
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin & the Currency Wars with Lyn Alden

In this video, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did podcast, talks to macroeconomist and investment strategist Lyn Alden. They discuss currency wars, the pros & cons of the US having a global reserve currency, and whether Bitcoin can become an alternative reserve currency. The episode premiered on December...
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin: Macro Crypto and Network Growth Updates

Mark Yusko, CEO and chief investment officer at Morgan Creek Capital Management, speaks with Angie Lau, CEO and editor-in-chief of Forkast.news, about his macro thesis on Bitcoin, investing in Asia, and his reflection for 2021. Filmed on December 13, 2021.
cryptonews.com

Binance, FTX To Dominate Bitcoin Futures in 2022, But DEXes Also Gaining Ground – Report

The major cryptocurrency exchange Binance will continue to dominate the bitcoin (BTC) futures market in 2022, with competition from FTX heating up. At the same time, more stringent regulations mean all centralized exchanges will be challenged by decentralized alternatives in the new year, crypto researcher Arcane Research has predicted. Activity...
crowdfundinsider.com

US Based Gem Mining Says it is Generating 6.5 Bitcoin Per Day

The Greenville, South Carolina, digital mining firm reports 13,118 miners and a hash rate of 1.25 E/H. The company states that a majority of its fleet is comprised of Bitmain S19 Pro miners with an average hash rate of 100 Tera Hash per Second (TH/s). The company has also purchased another 19,000 machines scheduleded for activation by the end of 2022.
tokenpost.com

Collapse of China’s Bitcoin mining fuels growth of retail crypto mining in Thailand

China’s massive crypto mining industry, which once dominated the crypto world, collapsed overnight with the government’s renewed crackdown on mining and trading in September. Thailand’s miners are reaping the benefits of this collapse as retail cryptocurrency mining in the country surged this year. One way Thai miners...
Cheddar News

Volatile Crypto Derivatives Market Fuels Bitcoin's Latest Downturn

While slumps within the crypto market have typically correlated with major developments, such as China's crypto crackdown or Tesla reversing course on accepting bitcoin, the current slide is coming at a time when the stock market is at or near record levels. Reporter Alex Vuocolo talks about the role of the crypto derivatives market in bitcoin's latest price drop, as well as the future of sustainability in the space.
cryptonews.com

Why Buy Bitcoin with Andy Edstrom

Clay Finck, host of the Millenial Investing show, chats with Andy Edstrom, a financial advisor and a member of the investment committee at WESCAP Group, about why Bitcoin should be considered as a part of an investment portfolio, how Andy thinks about valuing Bitcoin as an investment, how investors can potentially keep themselves from ‘buying the top’ in Bitcoin, the 14 characteristics of money and how Bitcoin stacks up against gold and fiat currency, some of the common misconceptions around Bitcoin, and much more.
cryptonews.com

From Macro to Bitcoin & NFTs: Unpacking Tokenization

Sergio Silva, NFT Collector and Sales Director at Fireblocks, and Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision, talk about NFTs, what they represent, where are they going, how to think through the complexity of the space, and, more importantly, how to invest. Recorded live at Real Vision/MGM's The Takeover on December...
cryptonews.com

After Failed Prediction, Cardano’s Hoskinson Pushes for ‘Real Decentralization’

After Failed Prediction, Cardano’s Founder No Pushes for ‘Real Decentralization’. Cardano (ADA) will create a more formalized open source project structure in 2022, but community members must also do their part to ensure “real decentralization,” Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said in a livestreamed video update on his vision for the new year.
cryptonews.com

Bitwise CIO: Bitcoin Will Get A Spot ETF

In this video, Scott Melker aka The Wolf of All Streets, interviews Matthew Hougan, CIO at Bitwise. In Hougan's view, ETFs are the mother’s milk of the investment world, and Bitcoin will be able to get a spot ETF in the United States sometime soon. The episode premiered on...
