Facts & Myths of Bitcoin Mining

Clay Finck, host of the Millenial Investing show, chats with Andy Edstrom, a financial advisor and a member of the investment committee at WESCAP Group, about why Bitcoin should be considered as a part of an investment portfolio, how Andy thinks about valuing Bitcoin as an investment, how investors can potentially keep themselves from ‘buying the top’ in Bitcoin, the 14 characteristics of money and how Bitcoin stacks up against gold and fiat currency, some of the common misconceptions around Bitcoin, and much more.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO