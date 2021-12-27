ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fashion Trends That Are on Their Way Out and Trends That Are in for 2022

WHAS 11
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of fashion works in cycles. As one...

www.whas11.com

Hypebae

5 Stylish Ways to Wear the Dark Academia Trend

Dark academia was one of many trends that took over Instagram and TikTok this year, in addition to aesthetics like dreamcore. In our latest style guide, we’re highlighting “dark academia” — a style described to be inspired by American prep and 19th century Europe. For those...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

Transition Lenses: The Functional-Fashionable “Dad” Trend We Support

If you’re reading this, I’m assuming that you’re a person who, like me, experiences some level of vision impairment. Or maybe you see the world in 20/20 but you’re down to clown with the “dad” aesthetic and are curious about the style potential of a longtime boomer eyewear trend synonymous with ur-curmudgeon Larry David. Either way, you’ve come to the right place, because I’m about to spew some knowledge on transition lenses — also known as light-responsive, light-intelligent, or photochromic lenses — and how they have significantly improved my day-to-day viewing experience.
BEAUTY & FASHION
#Fashion Trends#Buzz60
News4Jax.com

Check out these hot tech trends for 2022

We use it to communicate, work, even shop! Technology is a part of life, and it’s improving every day. Each new year, technology seems to amaze us more than the last. So, what are the newest and biggest tech trends that will impact Americans in 2022?. Innovative tech inventions...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Was 2021 the year we moved away from fast fashion?

It’s been quite a year for the fashion industry. With an awards season comeback — and a gradual return to a life without coronavirus restrictions — the sartorial stakes were high. And not just because people wanted to make up for the many months they spent swaddled in loungewear. Because while the world was on pause, the climate crisis raged on. With fatal floods, wildfires, a deep freeze, and the United Nations’ “Code Red” report, it’s been impossible to ignore the ecological damage that has been done this year. And of course, like all industries, fashion has an important role...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Koe Rebrand Embraces Trends in Fashion, Art, Pop Culture

Los Angeles, CA—Koe kombucha is getting a fresh look and an upgraded recipe, according to a press release. The new brand architecture embraces trends in fashion, art, and pop culture, showcasing bright colors, retro striping, and geometric fruit illustrations, the press release says. It was developed by design firm Turnstyle, which looked to convey Koe’s relaxed SoCal vibe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
brides.com

The New Classics: How Brides Are Adding Modern Twists to Traditional Bridal Fashion Trends

Marriage is an age-old practice. It's reported that the first recorded wedding dates all the way back to 1250-1300 C.E, a distant memory from the destination, micro, and hybrid events of the present day. And while the first bride’s outfit isn’t documented, the bridal industry has seen its fair share of trends in the past few centuries. Today, marriages are all about choice—the ability to choose your partner, your vows, your invite list, and of course, your outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Us Weekly

The Joggers That Shoppers Never Want to Take Off Are on Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve been feeling extra lazy lately, which is one of winter’s many pesky side effects. We’re fully committed to hibernation mode, and vegging out on the couch while binge-watching our latest Netflix obsession is all that’s on the agenda. It’s simply all there is to do when it’s too cold to go outside!
BEAUTY & FASHION
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Plus-size model claims fashion industry puts ‘slim models in fat suits’ in viral TikTok

A plus-size model has sparked outrage after she shared a fashion industry “secret” on TikTok.Norwegian model Karoline Bjornelykke, whose TikTok username is @coolquinn, posted a video explaining that she is sometimes expected to wear “padding” in order to appear in ads wearing clothes larger than her size.Bjornelykke, 25, is considered a plus-size model despite wearing size 10/12 (EU38/40), between two to three sizes smaller than the average British woman, whose dress size is 16.But she is sometimes booked by brands that carry clothing sizes 16 and up, she says in the video.“If you have eyes, you can see that I’m...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SPY

The Best After Christmas Sales of 2021 Are Here! Save Big on iPads, Designer Clothing & Amazon Devices

Table of Contents Where To Find the Best After-Christmas Sales Amazon Exclusive: Get 16 Free Meals + Free Shipping + 3 Surprise Gifts Target Walmart Best Buy Nordstrom SSENSE With Christmas now behind us, the post-holiday sales are starting to heat up in a major way. Traditionally, the week after Christmas is a good time to stock up on Christmas lights and decor for next year, but in the age of online shopping, it’s also a great time to find deals on retailers’ leftover inventory. Ahead of 2022, retailers are dropping prices on some of the most coveted products of the season, so you’re going to want to scoop...
SHOPPING

